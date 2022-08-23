Read full article on original website
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England.
These Five New Hampshire Mexican Restaurants Are Highly Underrated
Mexican food is my absolute fav! It's what I crave the most, so I am always on the hunt for new spots. My go-to order at a Mexican restaurant is a Carne Asada Burrito with spicy salsa and guacamole. Yes, I will splurge the extra $1.25 for the guac.
Rare Chance to See the Magical Northern Lights in New England
What a moment to behold, and take advantage of it if you can! The Northern Lights may be quite visible in New England and other northern states in the country because of a strong geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
One of Halloween Horror Nights’ Haunted Mazes is Inspired by New England This Year
Spooky season is coming up fast, and many places are preparing for it in a variety of ways. There are many ways to enjoy the spooky season in New England, whether it is going to Salem, MA, going to one of the many haunted houses, attending Canobie Lake Park's Screamfest, or more.
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society
Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
15 Famous Fictional Places in New England That You May or May Not Know
It is not a new trend that fictional towns are created for television shows, movies, and novels. There are many fictional towns that we have learned to love, like Gotham City in Batman, Hogsmeade from Harry Potter, and Emerald City from "The Wizard of Oz."
Laugh With Impractical Joker Joe Gatto on His Northeast Tour
If you know about the Impractical Jokers (otherwise known as the Tenderloins), then. you know they are a group of old friends who enjoy pulling pranks on each other. The Impractical Jokers consist of Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn (Q).
8 Best New England School Field Trips You Wish You Could Go on Again
September is nearly upon us, which means kids in New England are set to jump off the bus, race into the classroom and ask, "So when's our first field trip??"
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Video: Only Validated Sunken Pirate Ship and Treasure in the World is on Cape Cod
Have you heard of the Whydah Gally pirate ship? It had a dastardly existence in the 17th and 18th centuries as pirates tend to have, and according to The Travel, is the only real pirate ship in existence to have its history documented and confirmed as truly legitimate.
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend:...
Here’s When Grandparents & Local Heroes Get in Free at Story Land in New Hampshire
If you grew up in Northern New England, Story Land holds a nostalgic place in your heart. I'll never forget when we were on a family vacation and my brother "Pants-ed" me in front of the whole theme park. My pink undies with yellow daisies on them were exposed to the entire theme park. I was mortified and he was in big trouble. But hey, it's a core memory that has stuck with me for 20-something years, and I've grown from the trauma. We can all laugh about it now!
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Eugene Mirman to Bring the Laughs to Portsmouth, New Hampshire
There's been a comedy boom in downtown Portsmouth this year, and yet another big name is set to hit the stage this fall. Eugene Mirman,...
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol."
Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends
Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
