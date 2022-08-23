Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Weekend Street Racing Takeovers Create Havoc Across Chicago, Draw Ire From Residents
Multiple instances of illegal street drifting and stunting have occurred on yet another weekend in Chicago, enraging neighbors and eliciting complaints from community leaders. Residents in the West Loop captured the chaos on camera early Sunday, but the mayhem wasn't just limited to one community. Racers took over multiple intersections, including West Madison and South Morgan streets in the West Loop, as well as South Morgan Street and West Washington Boulevard.
NBC Chicago
6-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Shot While Riding in Vehicle in Rogers Park
A 6-year-old boy and adult male were shot by an unknown offender while traveling in a vehicle Saturday evening in Chicago's Rogers Park community, according to law enforcement. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina. Both victims were inside a vehicle when...
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Bicyclist fatally struck on Chicago's Near South Side; driver cited for running stop sign, CPD says
The driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, as well as driving on an expired license with no insurance, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago
Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
White Sox' Joe Crede Had a Wake Up Call in the Major Leagues
Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220...
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families
Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
Joe Crede on Missing Scott Podsednik's Walk-Off World Series Home Run
Crede on missing Podsednik's walk-off World Series home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2005 White Sox are fondly remembered for bringing a World Series title to the city of Chicago. During their historic run in that postseason, one of the highlights was Scott Podsednik hitting a walk-off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Crede on the Importance of Scott Podsednik to the White Sox
Crede on the importance of Podsednik to the White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Sox third baseman Joe Crede joined Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik on White Sox Pregame Live where, among other things, they looked back on his time on the South Side including some of his old teammates.
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cubs' Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson Miss Toronto for COVID-19 Vax Status
MILWAUKEE — One of last year’s least-vaccinated teams will have only two players miss the team’s trip to Toronto this week because of Canada’s ban on unvaccinated visitors, the team announced Sunday. Pitchers Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson are expected to go on MLB’s restricted list,...
Cubs Prospects Brendon Little, Jeremiah Estrada Join Staff for Toronto
MILWAUKEE — No shots for Adrian Sampson and Justin Steele have meant the unexpected shots of a lifetime for two Cubs’ pitching prospects this week — with a little maneuvering Sunday to assure the max benefit for the team. That’s just one way the Cubs engineered a...
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3