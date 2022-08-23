ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Weekend Street Racing Takeovers Create Havoc Across Chicago, Draw Ire From Residents

Multiple instances of illegal street drifting and stunting have occurred on yet another weekend in Chicago, enraging neighbors and eliciting complaints from community leaders. Residents in the West Loop captured the chaos on camera early Sunday, but the mayhem wasn't just limited to one community. Racers took over multiple intersections, including West Madison and South Morgan streets in the West Loop, as well as South Morgan Street and West Washington Boulevard.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

6-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Shot While Riding in Vehicle in Rogers Park

A 6-year-old boy and adult male were shot by an unknown offender while traveling in a vehicle Saturday evening in Chicago's Rogers Park community, according to law enforcement. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina. Both victims were inside a vehicle when...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza

Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago

Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Joe Crede Had a Wake Up Call in the Major Leagues

Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families

Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

