Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
danspapers.com
Food Seen: Westhampton Beach Dining, NoFoDoCo Explosion & More
Find out what’s cooking at Westhampton Beach restaurants, check out live music at Springs Tavern and Grill, read about NoFoDoCo’s recent explosion and more bits and bites from the East End “Food Seen.”. Westhampton Beach Dining. This year, there was a spate of new restaurant openings in...
soundingsonline.com
She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along
Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Cross Sound Ferry Passenger Captures Waterspout on Video in Long Island Sound
Scattered storms in the area Tuesday afternoon produced a waterspout in Long Island Sound. The waterspout was captured on video between New London and Orient Point, New York around 1:20 p.m. by a passenger on the Cross Sound Ferry. A waterspout is most simply explained as a tornado over water...
Hamptons.com
The Colony Palm Beach Pops Up at Christie’s in Southampton
Palm Beach’s iconic Colony Hotel is popping up at Christie’s Southampton this summer, kicking off a season of 75th anniversary celebrations for the historic property. Through Sunday, September 4th, Hamptonites can experience The Colony’s immersive tropical oasis designed by famed floral designer Lewis Miller with a hospitality activation open to the public. In celebration of the ongoing partnership between Palm Beach’s Pink Paradise and the legendary auction house, guests will discover The Colony’s signature double scalloped umbrellas, cabana stripe loungers, and (of course) the unmistakable pink and green Beach Buggy in the heart of Southampton overlooking Agawam Park.
Register Citizen
Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record
A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
East End Full Show: 1760 Homestead Farm, Jamesport Farm Brewery, Lenny Bruno Farm
Doug Geed visits some farms on the East End, including the "biggest little farm on the North Fork."
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27east.com
Author Explores Coveting A Hamptons Beach House In New Novel ‘The Means’
The word “rich” may have many meanings. Whether it means having exorbitant amounts of money, receiving love from those around you or owning a house in the Hamptons. Shelly Means,... more. Real estate appraiser and market analyst Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel Inc. joins the podcast ... by...
Southampton looks to buy waterfront acreage in Flanders, including blighted former Seven Zs
Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet Club Building, once home to the Seven Zs scuba school, on Flanders Road, Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier exclaimed, “Finally!”. The purchase of the property has been a goal for years, and he recalled...
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
msn.com
Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says
BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
Police: 2 people distracted driver, stole wallet from car in Huntington Station
According to police, a Hispanic man stopped a woman in the Lidl parking lot on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.
Comments / 0