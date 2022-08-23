ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Food Seen: Westhampton Beach Dining, NoFoDoCo Explosion & More

Find out what’s cooking at Westhampton Beach restaurants, check out live music at Springs Tavern and Grill, read about NoFoDoCo’s recent explosion and more bits and bites from the East End “Food Seen.”. Westhampton Beach Dining. This year, there was a spate of new restaurant openings in...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
soundingsonline.com

She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along

Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
AMAGANSETT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
East Hampton, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Hamptons.com

The Colony Palm Beach Pops Up at Christie’s in Southampton

Palm Beach’s iconic Colony Hotel is popping up at Christie’s Southampton this summer, kicking off a season of 75th anniversary celebrations for the historic property. Through Sunday, September 4th, Hamptonites can experience The Colony’s immersive tropical oasis designed by famed floral designer Lewis Miller with a hospitality activation open to the public. In celebration of the ongoing partnership between Palm Beach’s Pink Paradise and the legendary auction house, guests will discover The Colony’s signature double scalloped umbrellas, cabana stripe loungers, and (of course) the unmistakable pink and green Beach Buggy in the heart of Southampton overlooking Agawam Park.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Register Citizen

Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record

A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
WESTBROOK, CT
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Humpback Whale#Swimming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
msn.com

Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says

BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
BLUE POINT, NY
Florence Carmela

Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches

Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy