Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Can you blame Mac Jones for being frustrated amid loss to Raiders?
Mac Jones has tried to keep things positive this preseason, stressing the importance of patience while the New England Patriots adapt to a new offensive scheme and celebrating when the team makes progress. The second-year quarterback appeared to snap Friday night, however, slamming a tablet in frustration after another three-and-out...
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 1 late afternoon matchup. Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 11, is 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) at State Farm Stadium. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chiefs vs. Cardinals odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
American football team lets mums tackle their sons in bizarre training drill - but things don't go according to plan for one unlucky mother
The mothers of players on an American high school football team have chucked on the shoulder pads and helmets for a bizarre training run that saw them tackle their sons - with one mum coming off second best. The Washington High Panthers in Illinois recently held a special 'mom's night'...
NBC Sports
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
Brewers look to halt series skid vs. Pirates
Following a much-needed series victory, the Milwaukee Brewers must now find a way to beat the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. Aiming
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Dolphins: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The real thing is almost here. After splitting their first two preseason games, the Philadelphia Eagles’ exhibition schedule will conclude in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. While starters may not play much (or at all) in the preseason finale, it gives players on the roster bubble their final...
NBC Sports
Saints waive six as they start cut to 53 players
The Saints have gotten the ball rolling on their final roster cuts of the summer. The team announced that they have waived six players off of the roster. They are defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, and tackle Khalique Washington.
NBC Sports
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones flashes frustration after ugly interception against Raiders
The Patriots offense continues to be a work in progress, with plenty of questions given the quality of the personnel and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. On Friday night in Las Vegas, starting quarterback Mac Jones handled four drives in the final dress rehearsal before Week One. The effort included an ugly interception, with Jones rolling to his left and throwing to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who served as the needle within a haystack of six Raiders.
NBC Sports
Deebo claps back at Texans corner who posted highlight on IG
The 2022 NFL season hasn't even started yet and Deebo Samuel already has developed a new rivalry. After the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium, Texans corner Steven Nelson posted a highlight to his Instagram of himself breaking up a pass attempt from quarterback Trey Lance in coverage of Samuel.
NBC Sports
Jaguars announce 27 players won’t participate in preseason finale
Later today, the Jaguars and Falcons wrap up their respective preseasons with a game in Atlanta. And as Jacksonville uses that game to finalize its 53-man roster, the Jaguars will have only 53 players available for the game. The Jaguars have announced that 27 players from the current 80-man roster...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
NBC Sports
Ravens waive Cameron Dicker
The Ravens waived punter/kicker Cameron Dicker on Sunday. That trims their roster to 79 with 26 moves to go by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Dicker kicked a 38-yard field goal and two extra points in his only attempts Saturday night. He also punted six times for 283 yards, averaging 47.2 yards with a 40.3-yard net.
NBC Sports
Notre Dame’s Opponents: No. 4 Clemson needs more of everything from QB DJ Uiagalelei, except weight
There may be no problem in college football more a first-world problem than Clemson seeming on the precipice of doom after winning only 10 games in 2021 and adding a five-star quarterback this offseason to back up its current five-star quarterback. Winning 10 games, including its bowl game, should hardly portend disaster, and continuing to recruit with such success forecasts the exact opposite of trouble.
NBC Sports
Dolphins senior VP of communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47
Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died unexpectedly Saturday. The team announced his death during halftime of the team’s game against the Eagles. Jenkins was 47. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of...
