Donut for your pup? Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day with 'doggie' treats
Krispy Kreme, known for its hot, fresh glazed doughnuts, is offering "doggie doughnuts" at participating locations Friday, while supplies last.
What are the most popular dog names?
What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
Freebies and Deals for Your Dog on National Dog Day
If you are a dog owner, you likely don't need a special day on your calendar in order to give some extra love to your furry companion. However, just because your dog receives lots of love and...
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
goodmorningamerica.com
5 tips to keep your dog happy, healthy and spoiled this National Dog Day
There's never a bad day to celebrate your pet, but National Dog Day, Aug. 26, gives dog owners an extra special reason to pamper their pups. "National Dog Day is a wonderful occasion to show your pups some extra love," Mark Eamer, chief marketing officer at Chewy, told "Good Morning America."
CNET
National Dog Day Is Here. These Are the Best Deals for Your Furry Friend
Let me see those paws in the air, y'all, it's National Dog Day. Not only should you throw Scout or Sadie a few extra scratches on the noggin, but there's a deluge of online dog deals to spoil your pup on this high hound holiday. Online pet retailers, including Chewy and Paw.com and a few of our favorite pet food delivery services like Spot & Tango are getting in on the fun with deals for all things dog, some as much as 50% off the normal prices. It's an excellent time to stock up on kibble, chews, treats and toys, or saddle your pal with a plush new dog bed or coat for winter.
Good News Network
Two-Thirds of Dog Owners Want to Get Pets Involved in Their Wedding Day
Nearly two-thirds of dog owners want to get their pets involved in their wedding day—acting as ring bearers, bridesmaids, and even the best man, according to a new poll. Of 2,000 dog owners, 60 percent already knew someone who included their dog in their wedding. The most popular roles...
Golden Retriever Being Introduced to New Sibling Melts Hearts
"Goldens are the sweetest most loving breed and I'll die on that hill," said one commenter after seeing the viral TikTok video.
Borador Dog and New Kitten Best Friend Win Pet of the Week
This week's entries include a winning cat and dog combo, a canine rescued from a puppy mill and a pooch with a love of kayaking.
CNET
National Dog Day Is Today: Gift Your Pooch With a Pet Playlist
Today, pet parents are celebrating their best friends on National Dog Day with toys, treats and other goodies. But it's a great time to highlight all animal companions -- and their musical needs. Besides being left home alone, pets are often in situations in which relaxing sounds could help. They may have trouble coping with fireworks, car rides, thunderstorms, trips to the vet or grooming sessions. Now that we're outside more, anxiety, boredom or loneliness may be kicking in, and a hot playlist may be the remedy they need.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 25, 2022
Rhea was a previous P.A.C.K. Program graduate and a beautiful pup who loves life, people, and other dogs. She is still quite a puppy! Rhea is crate trained, but without an outlet for her energy she can get a bit restless in it. She walks best on a gentle leader, and we recommend continuing to use one with her.
A Financial Guide for New Pet Owners
At around 10 weeks of age, our golden retriever puppy, Bailey, caused us a bit of a panic. After several moderately successful days of training, one afternoon Bailey had seven to eight accidents, all...
International Dog Day 2021: Everything you need to keep your pooch happy, from toys to treats
Founded in 2004 by Colleen Page, animal welfare advocate, and pet lifestyle expert, International Dog Day is honoured annually on 26 August and celebrates all breeds – both mixed and pure.It serves to help people to acknowledge the number of dogs that need to be rescued each day, as well as pay tribute to the pups that provide safety and freedom, for example by supporting those who are disabled or blind.Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, The Dogs Trust said that online searches for "buy a puppy" surged by 120 per cent after lockdown was announced on 23 March.Similarly,...
It’s National Dog Day — spoil your pup with deals on all the best toys, treats and more
At Underscored, we love to spoil our pets all year long, and right now is a particularly good time to treat your furry friend. National Dog Day is Aug. 26, and dog-centric retailers across the internet — including favorites like Chewy, Wild One, West & Willow and more — are celebrating with savings and free gifts with purchase.
It's International Dog Day 2022! Find out how to celebrate
From volunteering at a shelter to getting snap happy, here's how you can join in on all the fun this International Dog Day. International Dog Day is one of our favorite annual celebrations and, as luck would have it, it's almost that time of year again. With this popular event fast approaching, there's never been a better time to learn about the many ways you can help make this year's festivities the best yet.
Pamper Your Dog Like a Hollywood Star with These Stylish Goods for National Dog Day and Beyond
Your four-pawed pal doesn’t need to perform award-winning tricks to deserve pampering on National Dog Day, which just happens to be today. The canine celebration was founded in 2004 by pup trainer and animal adoption advocate (and serial holiday creator) Colleen Paige — and 18 years later, pet companies and retailers are taking full advantage of the marketing opportunity. Pet parents can dedicate a full billboard to their furball with Shoutable for just $45 from Aug. 26 to 28 in select cities, and online pet retailer Chewy is treating shoppers to a $30 e-gift card on orders of $100 or...
