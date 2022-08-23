Let me see those paws in the air, y'all, it's National Dog Day. Not only should you throw Scout or Sadie a few extra scratches on the noggin, but there's a deluge of online dog deals to spoil your pup on this high hound holiday. Online pet retailers, including Chewy and Paw.com and a few of our favorite pet food delivery services like Spot & Tango are getting in on the fun with deals for all things dog, some as much as 50% off the normal prices. It's an excellent time to stock up on kibble, chews, treats and toys, or saddle your pal with a plush new dog bed or coat for winter.

PET SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO