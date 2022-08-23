ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: We want to know why

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Tragic things happen to us and people we love; and we want to know why. We believe if we can understand why, it will ease some of our grief. We suspect that if we can make sense of this thing, it can bring some healing to our broken hearts.
Syracuse.com

Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair attendance doubles this weekend

Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but with the heat index it felt even warmer in the Syracuse area, according to the National Weather Service. Even so, a total of 79,324 people...
City
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Syracuse.com

Tesla in mid-80s form at New York State Fair (photos)

Tesla landed on stage in mid-80s form Saturday evening on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1′s 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal, is known for hit songs like “Signs” and “Love Song.”
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair concert guide: Foreigner, Bryce Vine, Lawrence, more (Sunday, Aug. 28)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse drops series finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets ended their week against the Worcester Red Sox on a disappointing note, dropping a 7-5 decision in the series finale on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The WooSox won the series, taking four out of the six games. Syracuse still leads the season series 12 games to nine. The two teams will play one final six-game series against one another from September 20th to September 25th at Polar Park.
