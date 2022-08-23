Read full article on original website
Related
CNY Inspirations: We want to know why
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Tragic things happen to us and people we love; and we want to know why. We believe if we can understand why, it will ease some of our grief. We suspect that if we can make sense of this thing, it can bring some healing to our broken hearts.
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
Day 5 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time in what seemed like a very long time, the New York State Fair felt normal. Temperatures were just shy of 80 degrees, and the attendance was just shy of 90,000. That dwarfed any day from last year’s fair. Traffic crawled at...
New York State Fair attendance doubles this weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but with the heat index it felt even warmer in the Syracuse area, according to the National Weather Service. Even so, a total of 79,324 people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 28, 2022
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Happy weekend, everyone!. This was quite an eventful week for NY Cannabis Insider, in and out of...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
$2,250,000 home in Spafford: See 186 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market continues to be active in Onondaga County with 186 home sales recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront Cape Cod in the Town of Spafford that sold for $2,250,000.00. The home last sold for $992,000 in 2018. (See photos of the home)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second Syracuse girls team added to Monday’s NY State Fair basketball tournament
A second team of Syracuse area girls basketball players has been added to the New York State Fair tournament, set to begin on Monday. The new team was added after the team from Buffalo dropped out. This brings the number of Central New York teams to three that will be...
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
Ride the 94-year-old ‘Tin Goose’ airplane over Oswego skies this weekend
Another 15 minutes at 1,000 feet had ticked by, and pilot Dave Ross turned his lumbering tri-motor back towards Oswego County Airport. He’s done this flight, or some version of it elsewhere in the country, something like 12,000 times. But for his six passengers, this was a rare treat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
Tesla in mid-80s form at New York State Fair (photos)
Tesla landed on stage in mid-80s form Saturday evening on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1′s 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal, is known for hit songs like “Signs” and “Love Song.”
NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
NYS Fair concert guide: Foreigner, Bryce Vine, Lawrence, more (Sunday, Aug. 28)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Jazz great Joey DeFrancesco dies at 51; played 2022 Syracuse Jazz Fest
Jazz great Joey DeFrancesco is dead at 51, his wife and manager Gloria DeFrancesco announced Friday. “The love of my life is now in peace with the angels. Right now I have very few words. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support coming in from everywhere. Joey loved you all,” she wrote on social media.
Brad Paisley plays a Symphony for Summer at the St. Joe’s Amphitheater (review, photos)
The sunny season may be winding down, but don’t tell Brad Paisley. The country legend performed on Thursday night at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, bringing a dozen guitars, two dozen songs, and too many jokes to count to his Upstate fans. The Syracuse concert was the 26th...
Fifth floor kitchen fire at Syracuse’s Vinette Towers displaces one person
Syracuse, N.Y. — A kitchen fire at the Vinette Towers Saturday displaced one resident who lived inside the 12-story apartment building, firefighters said. A 911 caller told dispatchers they smelled a strong burning odor at about 3:39 p.m. in the building at 947 Pond St., according to a news release by the Syracuse Fire Department.
Syracuse drops series finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets ended their week against the Worcester Red Sox on a disappointing note, dropping a 7-5 decision in the series finale on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The WooSox won the series, taking four out of the six games. Syracuse still leads the season series 12 games to nine. The two teams will play one final six-game series against one another from September 20th to September 25th at Polar Park.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0