easternpafootball.com
Downingtown West’s Jake Kucera makes a triumphant return in 48-13 win over Highland
The rattling rails of the rollercoasters could be overheard in the background, and the cool breeze pushing off the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon gave Carey Stadium a reprieve from the heat in Ocean City, New Jersey, at the Battle of the Beach. It was a fitting tableau for the...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Methacton Warriors (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Liberty Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Ball control will be the focus of the offense for 2022. The offensive line will need to control the LOS and use the returning experience to anchor the offense. Our QB will need to manage the offense, we are looking to control the clock with a grind-it-out offense. RB is deep with depth and our players will need to understand the importance of their role in our offense.”
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (3) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to stress consistency running and throwing the football. We have some talented kids returning. SR Eric Wert and SR Jaiden Ellis-Lahey are a dangerous combination at WR. RB SR Zyaire Morris and SR Rahmel Terry will give us depth in the backfield. Terry missed 2021 with an ACL injury. Our Offensive Line has some experience returning. OT JR Ayache 6’4 275, OG SR George 6’0 295, C SR Spezza 5’9 215, and SR Mark Mulhurn 6’6 315 all started at least 4 games last season. OG SR Eli Thompson 6’3 285 will be the other starter. We have a battle at the QB position. I feel confident whoever wins the job will be ready to lead the team. SR Luke Thomas and JR Auggie Warke had impressive spring practices. Both kids wrestle and are extremely tough. Sophomore WR DJ Kelly and Justin Gonzalez were really impressive running routes and catching footballs.”
easternpafootball.com
Wolverines Jump Ahead Early, Hold Off Bearcats in Opener
Elijah Nesby scored the first three touchdowns of the game for the WPIAL’s Woodland Hills in the second game of the Saturday slate at Chambersburg’s Peach Bowl. It ended up being much more difficult to close out William Penn and West Virginia commit Jaheim White. The Wolverines eventually...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Upper Perkiomen Indians (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Frontier Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We now have a bit more depth, but we are very young and inexperienced. The key is getting our timing with a very talented QB who came back to U.P. from the 8-man ball at Perkiomen School and our inexperienced WR’s. The line is a mix of veterans (Hill and Carducci) with some youth. Going to take time for all of this to mesh, but we are moving in the right direction.”
easternpafootball.com
Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory
If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
easternpafootball.com
Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0
WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
easternpafootball.com
Palmerton’s Matt Machalik and Kendall Robinson Led The Way in a 42-29 Opening Night Win
PALMERTON – The combination of Matt Machalik and Kendall Robinson combined for three touchdowns in a 42-29 opening night win Friday night. Machalik passed for 236 yards and rushed for 112. Robinson finishes the night catching five passes for 99 yards. On Palmerton’s opening drive, Machalik hit Robinson in...
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27
BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
