Sign up for free emergency alerts

This week’s heavy rainfall and flooding underscores the need for every resident to receive reliable weather warnings.

Residents can register for a free service called Fort Worth Texas Alerts. In the event of community emergencies, an emergency alert will be sent by text or email. Or residents can sign up for optional weather warning alerts via text, email or voice calls.

The city’s Fire Department Office of Emergency Management manages the emergency alert system designed to be one of the tools used to alert residents of hazardous conditions.

