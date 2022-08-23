ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Video shows alleged assault by officer inside Hampton Roads Regional Jail

By Julie Millet
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354OzT_0hRxfvIQ00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Video obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the moment in which a former Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate says he was choked by a jail officer .

Johnnie Simmons says the alleged assault happened on Feb. 8, 2019, when he complained to Master Jail Officer Robert Whitaker about problems with other inmates in the facility.

He says Whitaker choked him to the point where he passed out and urinated on himself.

Whitaker is facing one count of felony strangulation and one count of assault and battery.

“I was handcuffed and sat down on the floor and said, ‘Please move me,’” Simmons previously told 10 On Your Side.

Simmons says it all started when he told Whitaker that other inmates were spitting in his food.

When Simmons wouldn’t return to his jail pod, he says Whitaker pinned him to the ground.

“He took me away from the other officers, and he’s choking me and said ‘Are you going to comply?’” Simmons said. “I tried to say ‘yes.’ I tried to say ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Whitaker, whose attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment, has not worked for the jail for the last two years. Court paperwork describes him as “polite and cooperative.”

Whitaker is set to stand trial on September 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 25

Sinbad Uchiha
5d ago

That inmate was crazy and combative and it’s crazy they only show what the officer did but don’t show everything what the inmate did

Reply(1)
7
IC-all_things VA
5d ago

They are so dirty in there, this is the LEAST they’ve done to inmates, It is sometimes with COOPERATIVE INMATES and Non-Cooperating inmates, the point is proper training and discipline, this should never happen but hey this is the law system EVERYWHERE,

Reply(2)
4
RANDOM primate
5d ago

if you don't get trained to put someone in a front headlock.... you PROBABLY shouldn't put someone in a front headlock

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection to fatal shooting

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection …. Man dies after auto-pedestrian crash in Chesapeake. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. Coast Guard suspends search for missing man. Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian …. Virginia State Police investigating multi-vehicle …
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
13News Now

Virginia state trooper won't be charged in deadly 2021 shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia state trooper won't face charges after a police chase on Interstate 664 ended in a deadly shooting in Suffolk in November 2021. In a letter to the Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Hamel detailed the November 6, 2021, situation and the reasons why Trooper Paul Perry shouldn't face criminal charges.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street. Police identified...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs19news

Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
msn.com

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy