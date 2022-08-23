Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15thJanine ParisWilmington, DE
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. MeyersJanine ParisWilmington, DE
Cape Gazette
The Larry David of Sussex County
It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Cape Gazette
Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover
The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
Cape Gazette
Local family to continue 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Whitford family invites the public to their annual 9/11 Patriot Day Service set for 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at 17181 Minos Conaway Road, Lewes, where the family has built a 9/11 memorial. In attendance will be guest speakers, FDNY members and Delaware State Police bagpipers. The memorial and...
Cape Gazette
LYC regatta pays tribute to local sailors
Lewes Yacht Club sponsored two sailing championship races this past weekend that paid tribute to sailing icons at the 90-year-old club. The Betsy Schmidt Memorial Sunfish Regional Championship honored the longtime Lewes sailor and sailing supporter who passed away March 27. The T. Rowland Marshall Memorial Mobjack Championship paid tribute...
Cape Gazette
Zac Oakley wins 57th Delaware Open
Congratulations to Zac Oakley of Bidermann Golf Club for his Aug. 23 Delaware Open victory at Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club. The seven-under triumph was his second Open win, the first one coming in 2015. Golf pro Michael Chanaud of Bear Trap Dunes and Kings Creek Country Club teaching...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
James Marshall Galway, proud veteran
James Marshall Galway, 79, of Lewes, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his home after a mercifully short battle with cancer. He was born June 6, 1943, in Glen Ridge, N.J., son of the late John and Grace Galway. James was a graduate of Montclair High School Class of...
Cape Gazette
Happy National Dog Day 2022!!
The Long & Foster team of local Agents wish all our irreplaceable furry friends the best day ever!. We invite you to stop in or call to discuss your home purchasing needs, and to help you list your home in this changing market. Give us a call to see how our fulltime professionals can assist you.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
Spiritual center celebrates eight years in Sussex
Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware, also known as Unity of Rehoboth Beach, recently celebrated eight years as a spiritual community in Sussex County. Unity Spiritual Center of Coastal Delaware is the only ministry associated with Unity Worldwide Ministries in Delaware. We have been very proud to be a part...
Cape Gazette
Ribs - the ultimate finger-lickin’ favorite!
Last week, we ordered baby back ribs from the purveyor we ironically call “the happy animal farm.” While their name, Marsh Creek Cattle & Company, implies they focus on beef, they also offer eggs, poultry and pork products, all of which are sustainably and humanely produced under their “pasture raised” philosophy. Through their partners, they offer butter, olive oils and additional cuts of beef. And, not only can you find them at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market, they also offer home delivery.
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Relay for Life to fund fight against cancer Sept. 10
Final planning is underway for the 2022 Relay for Life of Sussex County, to be held from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown. With events in every state and overseas, Relay for Life is the largest fundraising activity for the American Cancer Society. With local programs to support cancer patients and caregivers, ACS is also the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research, with significant progress in treatments seen every year.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Cape Gazette
Delaware military expert to speak on early days of WWII
In conjunction with Fort Miles Museum’s Oil Still Bleeds: A Relic and Remembrances of the Battleship USS Arizona, Delaware’s Forgotten Heroes of Pearl Harbor, the public is invited to attend a talk by Brig. Gen. Kennard Wiggins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center at the Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Cape Gazette
Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro
The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives 15 beagles
Around 3:10 p.m., Aug. 24, an unassuming-looking van belonging to Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled into the shelter’s Georgetown facility carrying 15 cases of highly adorable cargo. Inside were 15 beagle puppies, ranging in age from four to seven months, that had been rescued from the Envigo research and breeding...
Cape Gazette
80 runners complete the 32nd Seashore Striders Summer Series
Another Seashore Striders Summer Series is in the books, as 80 runners qualified for the series that began in 1990 in Rehoboth Beach and continues to be one of the longest streaks or series in the state. Runners must complete one five-mile race and five 5Ks to qualify for the...
