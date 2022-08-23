MedStar honors FWPD Officers Briseno and Garcia
MedStar recognized Officer Zach Briseno and Officer Juan Garcia with LifeSaver Awards for their heroism in the early morning hours of July 27. The officers responded to a call indicating a victim was injured by gunfire.
Briseno and Garcia applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg prior to medical personnel arriving at the scene. The tourniquet was a main factor in the victim surviving their injuries.
Photo: Officer Zach Briseno (pictured here with a MedStar representative) and Officer Juan Garcia received the LifeSaver award for their heroism.
