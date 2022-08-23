ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘See’ Season 3: Jason Momoa Teases Difficult, Cathartic, ‘Dream’ Ending for Baba Voss

The final season of See debuts Friday, August 26 on Apple TV+, and in it, Jason Momoa‘s Baba Voss faces his most difficult challenges yet. Faced with the existential threat of his wife’s evil sister, Queen Kane, Baba must fight to protect his seeing twin children and their entire community. Ahead of the See Season 3 premiere, Momoa broke down what Baba will have to learn in order for the action drama to come to a satisfying conclusion. And that ending, according to the Game of Thrones alum, saw his dream action sequence come to life.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Paul Rudd
tvinsider.com

‘American Gigolo’: Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Jon Bernthal’s Take on Julian Kaye

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 25. How do you remake the classic 1980s neo-noir American Gigolo — a sexy star turn for Richard Gere as a high-end male escort, Julian Kaye, framed for the murder of a client — and have it feel brand new? For starters, toss out the movie’s happy ending.
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cameo#Variety#Building
tvinsider.com

Richard Simmons Thanks Fans for ‘Kindness & Love’ After Fox Documentary

If you’re a (ahem!) person of a certain age, then you’re certainly familiar with Richard Simmons, the incessantly cheerful, curly-haired pop culture personality who had people in the late 1980s Sweatin’ To The Oldies. But TMZ’s new documentary, What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, highlights a very different Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Kelli Giddish ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit ‘Was Not Her Decision’

Earlier this week, long-time Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish announced that she will be leaving the hit NBC series after the upcoming 24th season. However, it appears the shock exit wasn’t her decision. According to Variety sources, Giddish’s departure wasn’t her idea, nor was it showrunner David...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘Acapulco’ Season 2: Problems for Máximo as Apple TV+ Releases First Look Photos

First-look photos have been unveiled for the critically-acclaimed bilingual comedy series Acapulco, which is returning for a second season on Apple TV+. The show returns with a two-episode premiere set for Friday, October 21, 2022. New episodes will follow every Friday. Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)

Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Resident Alien’ Inspired Album Is Music to Fans’ Ears

There are more than a few reasons to watch Syfy‘s Resident Alien and one of them is the catchy music accompanying the quirky storylines involving alien Harry (Alan Tudyk). Now fans can listen to the album of original scores inspired by composer Shie Rozow’s work on the pilot episode of the hit series. Rozow’s best known for their work on titles like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘Blockbuster’: Randall Park & Melissa Fumero on Creating Their Nostalgia-Filled Comedy

And you thought Blockbuster video stores were extinct! In Netflix‘s upcoming workplace comedy Blockbuster, the last (fictional) remaining store in America — suburban Michigan, to be exact — strives to stay relevant in a streaming world. Determined manager Timmy Yoon (Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat) leads an eclectic staff that includes longtime crush Eliza Walker (Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and for the actors, returning to the days of “Be Kind, Rewind” was truly a blast.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy