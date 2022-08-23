Read full article on original website
‘See’ Season 3: Jason Momoa Teases Difficult, Cathartic, ‘Dream’ Ending for Baba Voss
The final season of See debuts Friday, August 26 on Apple TV+, and in it, Jason Momoa‘s Baba Voss faces his most difficult challenges yet. Faced with the existential threat of his wife’s evil sister, Queen Kane, Baba must fight to protect his seeing twin children and their entire community. Ahead of the See Season 3 premiere, Momoa broke down what Baba will have to learn in order for the action drama to come to a satisfying conclusion. And that ending, according to the Game of Thrones alum, saw his dream action sequence come to life.
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Defends Controversial Birth Scene in Series Premiere
HBO released the long anticipated first episode of House of the Dragon to great acclaim, with it quickly becoming the most watched HBO premiere of all time — but as usual for anything Game of Thrones related, it hasn’t been without controversy. In the episode, (spoiler alert) King...
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’: Amanda Fix & Avan Jogia Join Krysten Ritter in AMC Drama
The highly-anticipated Orphan Black spinoff has found two new leads to star opposite Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) in the upcoming AMC+ drama series, which is expected to debut in 2023. As reported by Deadline, rising newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (The Stranger) are joining Orphan...
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Gets Netflix Release Date — Watch the First Teaser (VIDEO)
Manifest fans will be happy to learn Season 4 has an official release date. Netflix announced the supernatural drama will return to the streamer with Part 1 dropping on Friday, November 4. This continues the streamer’s trend of releasing new seasons in divided parts, as they did with the most...
‘American Gigolo’: Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Jon Bernthal’s Take on Julian Kaye
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 25. How do you remake the classic 1980s neo-noir American Gigolo — a sexy star turn for Richard Gere as a high-end male escort, Julian Kaye, framed for the murder of a client — and have it feel brand new? For starters, toss out the movie’s happy ending.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Reportedly Joins Cast
Dancing With the Stars could have another famous celebrity offspring to add to its reality competition dance-fest: Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Joseph Baena, is reportedly competing in the upcoming Season 31, premiering September 19 on Disney+. According to Deadline, Baena will be part of the Dancing With the Stars Season...
‘American Idol’ Winner Just Sam Gives Health Update Following Recent Hospitalization
Season 18 winner of American Idol, Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), revealed on their Instagram Story they had recently been hospitalized. While Diaz did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization, they were reportedly admitted earlier this week and have since returned home. In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, August...
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Marriage Crumbles Alliances … and Friendships
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2, “The Rogue Prince.”]. “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”. Rhaenys’ (Eve Best) words serve as something of a thesis statement for House...
J.K. Rowling Breaks Silence on ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Reunion Special Absence
J.K. Rowling has been persona non grata ever since she went public with her transphobic views back in 2020. This is why it was no surprise when she didn’t appear on the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special that aired on January 1, 2022.
Richard Simmons Thanks Fans for ‘Kindness & Love’ After Fox Documentary
If you’re a (ahem!) person of a certain age, then you’re certainly familiar with Richard Simmons, the incessantly cheerful, curly-haired pop culture personality who had people in the late 1980s Sweatin’ To The Oldies. But TMZ’s new documentary, What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, highlights a very different Simmons.
Kelli Giddish ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit ‘Was Not Her Decision’
Earlier this week, long-time Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish announced that she will be leaving the hit NBC series after the upcoming 24th season. However, it appears the shock exit wasn’t her decision. According to Variety sources, Giddish’s departure wasn’t her idea, nor was it showrunner David...
Should ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Have Written Out Kelli Giddish’s Rollins? (POLL)
Law & Order: SVU fans were given quite the shock when it was revealed star Kelli Giddish would be ending her run as Detective Amanda Rollins in the forthcoming season of the Dick Wolf procedural. While Giddish addressed her exit directly with fans via social media, writing on Instagram, “I...
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: The Team Searches for Robyn (PHOTOS)
Where is Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah)?! That’s the question for The Equalizer Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the search as well as where she is in the October 2 premiere. Season 2 ended with Robyn determined to take down Quinn (Chris Vance) after...
‘Acapulco’ Season 2: Problems for Máximo as Apple TV+ Releases First Look Photos
First-look photos have been unveiled for the critically-acclaimed bilingual comedy series Acapulco, which is returning for a second season on Apple TV+. The show returns with a two-episode premiere set for Friday, October 21, 2022. New episodes will follow every Friday. Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman...
‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)
Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.
‘See’-Ya Later, ‘Sisters’ Gone Bad, ‘Me Time’ and ‘Partner Track’ on Netflix
One of the original Apple TV+ series, , begins its third and final season. Also on Apple: the dark comedy Bad Sisters escalates its bad behavior. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are buddies in the raucous comedy Me Time on Netflix, which also launches the new workplace romantic legal drama Partner Track.
‘The Rookie: Feds’: Niecy Nash-Betts Talks Doing Things ‘the Simone Clark Way’
Empathetic, exasperating, and oh-so-eager, the character of Simone Clark — the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy — was thoroughly entertaining when we met her last spring on a Rookie two-parter. Now, Niecy Nash-Betts brings the former guidance counselor, mom of twins, and out-of-the-box thinker to her own spinoff.
‘Resident Alien’ Inspired Album Is Music to Fans’ Ears
There are more than a few reasons to watch Syfy‘s Resident Alien and one of them is the catchy music accompanying the quirky storylines involving alien Harry (Alan Tudyk). Now fans can listen to the album of original scores inspired by composer Shie Rozow’s work on the pilot episode of the hit series. Rozow’s best known for their work on titles like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.
‘Blockbuster’: Randall Park & Melissa Fumero on Creating Their Nostalgia-Filled Comedy
And you thought Blockbuster video stores were extinct! In Netflix‘s upcoming workplace comedy Blockbuster, the last (fictional) remaining store in America — suburban Michigan, to be exact — strives to stay relevant in a streaming world. Determined manager Timmy Yoon (Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat) leads an eclectic staff that includes longtime crush Eliza Walker (Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and for the actors, returning to the days of “Be Kind, Rewind” was truly a blast.
