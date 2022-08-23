The final season of See debuts Friday, August 26 on Apple TV+, and in it, Jason Momoa‘s Baba Voss faces his most difficult challenges yet. Faced with the existential threat of his wife’s evil sister, Queen Kane, Baba must fight to protect his seeing twin children and their entire community. Ahead of the See Season 3 premiere, Momoa broke down what Baba will have to learn in order for the action drama to come to a satisfying conclusion. And that ending, according to the Game of Thrones alum, saw his dream action sequence come to life.

