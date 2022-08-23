Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks End with Jazz amid Knicks Buzz
Donovan Mitchell will not be a Cleveland Cavalier. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Cavaliers removed themselves from trade talks for the All-Star guard, leaving the deal as "the [New York Knicks'] to lose." The Knicks have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for several weeks, but...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
Bleacher Report
1 Trade for Every NBA Team Before 2022 Training Camps
It's time to talk NBA trades. Well, actually, it's always time to talk NBA trades. Still, this feels like a particularly good time since the offseason might finally enter the down period between the summer reshuffling of rosters and the fall opening of training camp. So, let's get to the hypothetical wheeling and dealing then with a trade idea for all 30 teams to mull over.
Bleacher Report
2022 WNBA Semifinals Preview and Predictions: Seven No. 1 Picks and a Rematch
The stage is set for the 2022 WNBA semifinals. While there weren't any jaw-dropping upsets from lower-seeded teams in the first round, that doesn't mean the four teams remaining don't come with intrigue. Starting out west, the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces will face off in a series that...
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren Injury Shakes Up B/R NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings
The NBA Rookie of the Year odds received an update Thursday following the news that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury. Our projections since last month have also changed. It's a brutal blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 2 pick, who flashed his...
Bleacher Report
Are Lakers Less or More Likely to Trade Russell Westbrook After Pat Bev Deal?
Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired a veteran capable of starting at the point in Patrick Beverley, is the team more or less likely to trade Russell Westbrook?. Wasn't it just a month ago when James and Westbrook sat on opposite ends of the gym at summer league, a very visible dual snubbing?
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors
The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.
Bleacher Report
Bradley Beal Says Winning NBA Title With Wizards Would Be 'That Much Sweeter'
Bradley Beal has remained loyal to the Washington Wizards, deciding to stay with the franchise long-term instead of fleeing for a team that might have a better chance to win an NBA title. The three-time All-Star provided some insight on his decision to stay with the Wizards, telling Laura Schreffler...
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince Arrested on Charge Involving 'Dangerous Drugs'
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was reportedly arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday. According to KSTP in Minnesota, Prince was picked up on a "fugitive warrant out of state extradite." David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported he was arrested at the airport and the warrant was from Texas....
Bleacher Report
Becky Hammon Named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year in 1st Season with Aces
Becky Hammon did not have to wait long to find success in her first head coaching job. The Las Vegas Aces coach was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday in her first season with the franchise. The Aces went 26-10 during the regular season, earning the No. 1...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks will enter the 2022-23 NBA season with expectations of competing for...something. Maybe it's a playoff berth; maybe it's just a play-in tournament invite. Either way, the 'Bockers won't want a return trip to the draft lottery. That puts pressure on this entire organization, as it's coming...
Bleacher Report
Victor Oladipo's Role with Heat 'Is Going to Expand Exponentially,' Says NBA Insider
Victor Oladipo believes he's one of the best players in the world. The Miami Heat are reportedly going to give him a chance to prove it next season. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Oladipo's role is set to "expand exponentially" in the aftermath of P.J. Tucker leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Insider: Lonzo Ball's Return from Injury to Start Season 'Remains in Question'
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly may not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Thursday that Ball's recovery from knee surgery has been "slow" and it "remains in question" whether he'll be on the court when Chicago tips off the campaign Oct. 19 against the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: People with Lakers 'Still Really Feel Like' LA Lands Nets Star
Some personnel within the Los Angeles Lakers organization refuse to give up hope on eventually bringing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to the West Coast. Alex Schiffer reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show that some around the Lakers "still really feel like Kyrie Irving is coming to them next year." However, Schiffer conceded that attitude was expressed before general manager Sean Marks confirmed Kevin Durant won't be leaving Brooklyn this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Thrilled' to Join LA amid Past Russell Westbrook Tension
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are two alpha personalities who have clashed in the past, but now they will have to co-exist as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley is being traded from the Utah Jazz to L.A. in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle Doesn't Interest LA Due to Contract Length
With the Brooklyn Nets appearing set to run it back for the 2022-23 season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, at least for the time being, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost one of their rumored trade targets in Irving. Assuming the Lakers will do everything they can to trade...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Celtics, Cavs C Tacko Fall Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Xinjiang Flying Tigers
Tacko Fall will reportedly continue his basketball career overseas. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Fall signed a one-year deal to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Fall played three seasons for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers but appeared in just 37 games with one start.
