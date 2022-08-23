ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Queens hit-and-run; driver sought

A man was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run in Far Rockaway on Saturday. Police say it began when two women got into a fight on the sidewalk that escalated when one of them got into a car and tried to run the other over. CBS2’s Alecia Reid reports.
QUEENS, NY
nypressnews.com

Deadly NYC hit-and-run driver had beef over love interest, witness says

A Queens man sitting in front of a bodega was killed when a woman who might have been aiming for someone else slammed into him with a car, police and witnesses said. Surveillance video of the deadly crash shows Milton Storch, 59, sitting on a walker in front of Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street early Saturday, when a black Honda Civic on the corner backs up, stops, then suddenly drives forward toward the store’s entrance and strikes him.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
nypressnews.com

Man stabbed to death near Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK – A man was stabbed to death overnight near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Eighth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown. Police said it started when one man bumped into another, leading to a fight. The 28-year-old suspect pulled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy