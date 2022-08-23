MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board is recommending the use of concrete siding to reduce the estimated $12.7 million cost of repairing Long Wharf. Board Chair Carlos DeSousa said at an Aug. 25 meeting that not only would using concrete along the wharf cut costs, but would also aid in, “ease of construction.”

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO