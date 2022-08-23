Read full article on original website
Man airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning
GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon. The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett said. “They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett. The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N. It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following an early morning pursuit. It occurred between 2:50 and 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies were pursuing a driver in a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata. The driver was traveling westbound, in the eastbound lanes, on...
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident east of Twin Falls. Now his family is using their heartbreak to help others avoid the same. Saturday night, friends and family of Kirtley gathered at the Snake River...
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
Burley Man Facing Multiple Charges after Alleged Assault on Spouse
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A man living in Burley is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and counts of rape after an alleged assault on his wife. Rodolfo Mendez-Cruz was charged with domestic batter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of rape, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault, and several other charges. According to court documents, on August 12, Cassia County Deputies responded to a home on Oakley Street in Burley for a report that someone hit a camp trailer with their car. The officer learned from witnesses and the victim that Mendez-Cruz allegedly tried to run over his wife with his vehicle but struck the trailer instead. Further investigation revealed the alleged assault and rape of his spouse earlier in the day. The spouse told investigators she feared for her life and believed her husband would kill her.
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
