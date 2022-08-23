BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A man living in Burley is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and counts of rape after an alleged assault on his wife. Rodolfo Mendez-Cruz was charged with domestic batter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of rape, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault, and several other charges. According to court documents, on August 12, Cassia County Deputies responded to a home on Oakley Street in Burley for a report that someone hit a camp trailer with their car. The officer learned from witnesses and the victim that Mendez-Cruz allegedly tried to run over his wife with his vehicle but struck the trailer instead. Further investigation revealed the alleged assault and rape of his spouse earlier in the day. The spouse told investigators she feared for her life and believed her husband would kill her.

BURLEY, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO