Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
2022 Minnesota State Fair Deals & Discounts

$12 for Kids 5-12 Seniors Day (Monday, 8/29):. Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday 8/30): Discounted admission for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service. $12 for Adults 13-64 $12 for Seniors 65+. $12 for Kids 5-12.
MINNESOTA STATE
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair

If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Disney Princess Concert At The State Fair Has Been Canceled

Unfortunately, the Disney Princess Concert scheduled for Labor Day at the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. According to the Minnesota State Fair website: "Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically to cards on file by Thursday, August 25. Please allow 5 – 10 business days for the credit to appear on your bank/credit card statement. Any questions regarding tickets or the refund process can be directed to the Minnesota State Fair ticket office at 651-288-4427 or tickets@mnstatefair.org."
MINNESOTA STATE
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
MIX 108

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Minnesota is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers

The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts. Plan Your Visit. Hours. These last two years have provided...
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault, MN
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

 https://krfofm.com

