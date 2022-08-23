Read full article on original website
Who, What, When & How Much At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. As many as a quarter-million people a day show up at the Minnesota...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
2022 Minnesota State Fair Deals & Discounts
$12 for Kids 5-12 Seniors Day (Monday, 8/29):. Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday 8/30): Discounted admission for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service. $12 for Adults 13-64 $12 for Seniors 65+. $12 for Kids 5-12.
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota
Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair
If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
25 Times Minnesota Was The Topic of a Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebek was the host of Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death in 2020, and he claimed to know most of the answers (before he saw the answer key). Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on...
The Disney Princess Concert At The State Fair Has Been Canceled
Unfortunately, the Disney Princess Concert scheduled for Labor Day at the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. According to the Minnesota State Fair website: "Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically to cards on file by Thursday, August 25. Please allow 5 – 10 business days for the credit to appear on your bank/credit card statement. Any questions regarding tickets or the refund process can be directed to the Minnesota State Fair ticket office at 651-288-4427 or tickets@mnstatefair.org."
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Minnesota is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers
The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts. Plan Your Visit. Hours. These last two years have provided...
