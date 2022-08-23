MISSING: 31-year-old in need of medical attention last seen Sunday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 31-year-old woman last seen early Sunday morning.

Margaret Thompson was last seen in the area of 31st Street and Main Street, leaving in a silver Ford Fusion with two other people.

According to police, the two other people possibly go by the names “Ashley” and “David.”

Police also say that Thompson is not from Kansas City and is unfamiliar with the area.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pajama pants.

Family told police that Thompson has autism and has other conditions that require medication.

Anyone who sees Thompson is urged to call 911 immediately or the call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

