Cowboys News: Players looking to survive cuts, more illegal contact calls coming, just how 'all in' are Cowboys in 2022?

Hot off the ecstasy of Saturday night’s win in Los Angeles and the return to Dallas afterward will come the agony of cut day for five Cowboys on Tuesday. In this edition of News and Notes, we take a look at the camp journeys of four players who hope they’ll still have a locker at The Star on Wednesday. We also check in on several ex-Cowboys who have already been handed their walking papers by their current clubs.

Elsewhere, one outlet looks to quantify just how “all in” each NFL club really is; the rankings show the Cowboys haven’t exactly put their money where their mouth is. We look at how the NFL’s Top 100 players list may take the Diggses’ sibling rivalry to a new level this season, we wrap up analysis of the weekend win at SoFi Stadium, we mock 2023’s first round, and we preview what fans can expect from the Cowboys’ two public practices in Frisco. All that, plus fans should brace themselves for even more penalty flags in one particularly frustrating category in 2022; we’ll share the even more maddening reason why.

Quinton Bohanna making a "big step" in camp :: The Mothership

The team’s heaviest player is becoming the run-stuffer he was drafted to be last year as the Cowboys made a conscious effort to add more size. It’s paying off so far; Dallas leads the NFL through two preseason games with just 58.0 rushing yards allowed per game. “So me, Neville [Gallimore], Osa [Odighizuwa] and all the big guys in there owning our role letting the [line]backers run free and stopping the run,” he said. “I love it.”

Jalen Tolbert's preseason performances shouldn't concern folks, yet :: Cowboys Wire

Big things are expected from the small-school rookie as he joins a wide receiving corps that lost Amari Cooper and is temporarily without Michael Gallup and James Washington. After some high-profile drops in the preseason, consensus says he’s not yet ready for the primetime role Dallas needs him to fill. But Dak Prescott has shown a knack for elevating his receivers, and the two are still very much building their chemistry.

Malik Davis could force Cowboys to keep 4 RBs :: The Mothership

Keeping a third rusher behind Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard was a given. But undrafted rookie Malik Davis has been impressive enough in camp that Rico Dowdle doesn’t seem have an automatic lock on the gig. And given that position coach Skip Peete has already said the Cowboys’ RB3 will “probably play a little more than the typical third back would play,” a fourth running back may not be out of the question in Dallas this year.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams opening eyes around league, opening up possibilities for Dallas defense :: Cowboys Wire

The second-round draft pick has impressed in camp and shown off his speed and strength in two preseason games. But Williams’s real superpower may be in what his pass-rush skills allow the rest of the Dallas defense to do once he’s in with the starters. “Somebody’s going to clean up,” NFL Network Brian Baldinger said while reviewing his QB pressures Saturday in Los Angeles.

Ranking how “all in” each NFL team is in 2022 :: The Ringer

Every club loves to say it. But not every team is truly going “all in” on a championship every single season. By looking at a team’s draft pick capital and analyzing its spending, it’s possible to quantify just how much of a team’s resources are being maximized to win today. The Rams, unsurprisingly, are the gold standard here; the Cowboys rank 18th out of 32. Chalk up that placement to ditching Amari Cooper and La’el Collins, in part, because they have so much money committed to Ezekiel Elliott.

More Cowboys-Chargers analysis :: Cowboys Wire

Before turning the page to Seattle and the preseason finale, one last look back at a promising performance from the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

NFL changes social media bio to boost Cowboys' new return star :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Is it a big deal Trevon Diggs is ranked higher than Stefon Diggs on NFL's Top 100 list? | 'GMFB' :: NFL Network

Trevon ranks 23rd on the player-generated list; older brother Stefon comes in 26th. It’s probably only a big deal, though, to the Diggs brothers. “Sibling rivalries, they go forever,” said Jason McCourty, who knows of which he speaks. “These two will be going at it.”

How to watch the Cowboys’ free practice and events this week in Frisco :: Dallas Morning News

Fans within the Metroplex are reminded that the Cowboys’ practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday are free and open to the public at The Star in Frisco. Cowboys Night will kick things off Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time. ESPN’s First Take will be taped live at Tostitos Championship Plaza on Thursday morning, and the Season Kickoff Event takes place that evening beginning at 4 p.m.

NFL Team Values 2022: Dallas Cowboys are the first franchise worth $8 Billion :: Forbes

NFL teams are worth $4.47 billion on average, up 28% over just a year ago. For the 14th consecutive year, the Cowboys sit atop the money mountain in terms of valuation. The most valuable team in all of sports, they’re also the first franchise to generate over $1 billion in revenue, thanks to hugely lucrative sponsorship deals.

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season :: NFL.com

Rosters are mandated to be at 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. While the Cowboys have yet to make their next round of cuts, some familiar names around the league suddenly find themselves without a team. Former Cowboys Tavon Austin (Bills), Corey Clement (Ravens), Reggie Robinson (Browns), Deante Burton (Titans), Lance Lenoir (Eagles), and Chris Westry (Panthers) have all been waived.

FOX Sports’ Mike Pereira: Brace yourself for A LOT more illegal contact penalties :: The Rich Eisen Show

Expect to see a ton of illegal contact calls from officials, at least in the first few weeks of regular season action. “They want more called,” NFL rules expert Mike Pereira told Rich Eisen. That’s because points per game and passing yards per game were down in 2021, he explained. There’s no rule change per se, but calling it more strictly is going to be a point of emphasis, even if it frustrates fans and TV audiences.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Marino 1.0 :: The Draft Network

Joe Marino mocks next year’s first round, with a draft order set by reverse Super Bowl odds according to BetOnline. With the 21st pick, the Cowboys select Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, who he says is “an aggressive tone-setter that could stabilize the middle linebacker position and allow the Cowboys to continue tapping into the versatility that Parsons offers.”