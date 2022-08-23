ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

ffxnow.com

Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches

The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26

The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Circular stone driveway, wine cellar, sauna. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Sherif Abdalla – Compass) 1116 Theresa Ann Street, McLean. 7 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Walk-in pantry, retractable pergola, fireplace. Listed:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Former Glasgow MS Counselor Faces New Charge — “A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police said they arrested Darren Thornton, 50, on Thursday in Richmond. Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School…has prompted multiple investigations.” [Associated Press/WTOP]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Data storage company Iron Mountain signs lease at Worldgate Metro Plaza

Another big name in enterprise information technology is coming soon to Herndon. Iron Mountain, a Boston-based company that provides records management, data backup and recovery, document management and data centers, plans to open a location at Worldgate Metro Plaza, according to Fairfax County permits. The business is set to take...
HERNDON, VA

