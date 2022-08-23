Although we are familiar with the association between smoking and lung cancer, a new study that investigates the effect of smoking on heart structure and function is to be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022. The Congress takes place between 26 and 29 August, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. The study finds that smokers have weaker hearts than non-smokers, and that the more a person smokes, the worse his or her heart function becomes.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO