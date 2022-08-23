Read full article on original website
earth.com
News addiction can have serious health consequences
The world is full of newsworthy events, spread to us via diverse media channels, that warrant our attention. Unfortunately, these events are often concerning or distressing but we feel compelled to understand them and stay informed about them anyway. In the recent past, for example, there has been a seemingly constant flow of disconcerting events, including a pandemic, a highly contentious U.S. presidential election culminating in an attempted insurrection, large-scale protests, mass shootings, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, life-threatening floods and devastating wildfires.
earth.com
Smokers have weaker hearts that pump less blood
Although we are familiar with the association between smoking and lung cancer, a new study that investigates the effect of smoking on heart structure and function is to be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022. The Congress takes place between 26 and 29 August, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. The study finds that smokers have weaker hearts than non-smokers, and that the more a person smokes, the worse his or her heart function becomes.
