GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans

GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans.

The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out.

George Stephanopoulos last posted to Twitter on August 11 and Instagram on August 8 Credit: Getty

He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a long hiatus with a post about the same on screen chat.

The 61-year-old shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book.

Stephanopoulos - who has has hosted the daytime show for 13 years - has been missing from Good Morning America for more than a week.

Fans have shared concerns, with one writing: "@RobinRoberts when is @GStephanopoulos back?"

Another added: "I can’t watch the news without him there."

"Hoping @GStephanopoulos is back next week," one viewer tweeted.

George, 61, was missing from the host desk on Monday, as his co-stars, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach, and fill-in Gio Benitez took the lead for the day.

It marked the news reporter's second week missing.

Last week George revealed the real reason why he has been absent from the show.

His wife, Ali Wentworth shared a photo of the two of them together on vacation.

The mother of two calmed everyone's worries when she posted a picture of them in Greece.

The couple hugged in a warm embrace while standing outside next to a gorgeous pool.

The GMA host smiled and wore a teal dress shirt and khakis.

Ali opted for a long dress in different shades of blue as she wore a serious expression on her face.

She captioned the post: "Greece with my Greek."

Fans sent the couple positive messages which included: "Beautiful couple" and "Enjoy!"

SUMMER JETSET

George and Michael Strahan have been away from the show periodically in the last few months with the latter due to filming $100,000 Pyramid and other projects.

The reporter was last on GMA on Friday, August 12 and Gio Benitez has been filling in for him since.

This is not the first time this year, or this Summer, that George has been absent from the show for an extended period of time.

Back in late June, the TV star and his wife took another vacation.

The actress shared a picture of them on a fishing trip in Montauk. The image was captioned: "We’re going to need a bigger boat!"

Before that, the pair jetted off to Paris, where they shared many pictures of their trip.

They captioned their snaps: "Paris is for lovers" and "Paris night out avec Mon Amour.."

HOST TENSION

Earlier this month, George mocked a video of his GMA co-host Robin Roberts.

He quipped: "you were young and hungry huh?" after watching a clip of an unrecognizable-looking Roberts dancing and singing in 1984 played to GMA viewers.

An embarrassed Robin hit back: "I needed the money George, I needed the money.

"I can't believe you said that."

Robin also noted that she had only told her colleagues about the clip during a commercial break.

Her co-host Lara Spencer replied: "Guess what, you shouldn't have done that."

Later, Robin shared the clip to her Instagram page, writing: "Talk about waaaaay back Wednesday.

"It was 1984 and yes @gstephanopoulos I was young and hungry!!"

