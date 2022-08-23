ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

‘All clear’ given after threat at Franklin City Schools campus; Investigation ongoing

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LcIu_0hRxSKgK00

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are investigating a threat which prompted an evacuation of the Franklin High School/Franklin Junior High School campus Tuesday morning.

A bomb threat was called in for the campus just before 8:40 a.m., according to district officials.

Students and staff were then evacuated from the campus to Gerke Elementary.

The Butler County Sheriff’s bomb squad was called to the school and searched the campus. Neither a bomb or safety threat was found.

The “all clear” was given around 10:30 a.m. and students were allowed to return to their buildings.

“We appreciate the exemplary behavior of our students and the professionalism of our staff and their adherence to the safety protocols for this situation. We are thankful to the personnel of the Franklin Police Department, Springboro Police Department and Butler County Sheriff Department who were on site and assisted with the incident,” officials stated in a release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
FLORENCE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Franklin, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Springboro, OH
Franklin, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, OH
WHIO Dayton

Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton

DAYTON — The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release. The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release. The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave. According to the...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin High School#All Clear#K12#Highschool#Franklin City Schools#Franklin Police#Cox Media Group
Fox 19

School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WHIO Dayton

1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy