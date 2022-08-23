‘All clear’ given after threat at Franklin City Schools campus; Investigation ongoing

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are investigating a threat which prompted an evacuation of the Franklin High School/Franklin Junior High School campus Tuesday morning.

A bomb threat was called in for the campus just before 8:40 a.m., according to district officials.

Students and staff were then evacuated from the campus to Gerke Elementary.

The Butler County Sheriff’s bomb squad was called to the school and searched the campus. Neither a bomb or safety threat was found.

The “all clear” was given around 10:30 a.m. and students were allowed to return to their buildings.

“We appreciate the exemplary behavior of our students and the professionalism of our staff and their adherence to the safety protocols for this situation. We are thankful to the personnel of the Franklin Police Department, Springboro Police Department and Butler County Sheriff Department who were on site and assisted with the incident,” officials stated in a release.

©2022 Cox Media Group