ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Grandfather, 61, who insists he's a 'passionate recycler' is given £400 fly-tipping fine - but claims thieves 'set him up' by stealing rubbish from his bin to dump with 16 cannabis plants

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A grandfather who insists he is a 'passionate recycler' has been left furious after being given a £400 fly-tipping fine, as he claims he was 'set up'.

Dennis Spencer says he has been framed for dumping waste in the village of Blidworth, near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, after his recycling was found in a fly-tip.

The 61-year-old says thieves stole his recycling so he would blamed when the pile of rubbish - which contained 16 bags of cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia - was discovered on a secluded country lane on August 3.

He insists he is a 'respectable recycling person' who has never taken drugs in his life and is livid after being told to pay the local council for it.

Mr Spencer maintains he had put the box in his bin and it must have been removed and placed there deliberately as part of a 'set up'.

The grandfather-of-one claims he is a 'passionate recycler' and would never dump any rubbish, taking time out every week to ensure his recycling is clean and correct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4022Ug_0hRxR7Fv00
Dennis Spencer is livid after his local council fined him for fly-tipping despite his claims that he has been 'set up'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NZdI_0hRxR7Fv00
The 61-year-old says his recycling was stolen and he would never dump his waste as he's a 'passionate recycler'

However he was still fined under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act following a hearing with Newark and Sherwood District Council.

The authority said the father-of-two was responsible for properly disposing of any waste his produced.

The construction worker, who lives alone, said: 'In other words, if someone goes and steals your bin then you're at fault. It's a silly law.

'Besides, I did dispose of this rubbish, it was put in my bin god knows how long ago. How it got on top of these 16 bags of cannabis plants I'm unsure.

'This letter then landed through my letterbox with a summons - I wouldn't mind but I had no idea what this was. I was left scratching my head.

'I attended the hearing with my brother but I was guilty before I got there. Despite explaining the circumstances, I was still fined.

'I said, so I'm going to fly tip on my own doorstep and leave a box with my name and address aren't I?

'They've done me under an act where you're responsible for your own rubbish - seemingly no matter what the circumstances.

'It's my problem to put my box in the bin, but its also my problem if someone takes it out and plants it somewhere, but they're saying that wasn't possible.

'You could say that about a bin lorry shedding it's load, they don't pick all their rubbish and what happens if you're bin blows over, you could be fined for that too.

'You don't mind paying for something you'd done but I wasn't aware of it. I didn't even know where the lane was.

'It goes onto an old dirt track around a mile from my house, it has clearly been placed there strategically, it wasn't even weather worn.

'That's been planted there and photographed. If I was going to fly-tip I wouldn't leave a box with my name on. I'm not that stupid.

'Somebody's fished it out of my recycling bin and thought it was a good idea to plant it on top of this fly tip, which was bags of cannabis plants and paraphernalia.

'I don't do drugs, I never have, and I am a respectable recycling person.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cz4IJ_0hRxR7Fv00
Mr Dennis says he has never done drugs and thinks he is being framed for the pile of waste, which was found dumped on August 3 near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire

Mr Spencer says he had tried to appeal his fine but so far his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

He added: 'It's about money to the council, they don't care really.

'I don't smoke, I don't drink, I don't even go out. Cannabis is the last thing I expected it to be when I opened the letter.

'I'm recycling mad, I recycle all the time. Why would I dump in my own village? I wouldn't dream of dumping anywhere

'I'm very passionate about recycling, I wash stuff out, put it in the right bin and make sure it's clean, I do it on a weekly basis.

'It's outrageous, it's disgusting. I've been set up basically, somebody has set me up and I think I know who's done it but I can't prove it.'

Roger Jackson, portfolio holder for cleaner, safer, greener at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: 'As outlined in the Environmental Protection Act it is the responsibility of the resident or business to properly dispose of waste they produce.

'In the case of employing a third-party to dispose of waste the resident or business still have a duty of care to ensure the waste is not illegally dumped.

'We continue to urge anyone employing a third-party to check they have the required licenses to legally dispose of waste.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Insult to injury: Victim of building giant collapse rages after he walks out of hospital and finds a massive pile of rubbish dumped outside his home - after suffering crushing news

Skip bin contractors have added to the woes of a father-of-three who discovered his dream home will remain 'a shell' after the collapse of a major home builder. Queensland man Dale Liston had been told 'everything was fine' by the company building his home at Logan Reserve in Brisbane's south, Oracle Building Corporation Pty Ltd - right up until the company collapsed on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycler#Plant#Drugs#Sherwood District Council
Daily Mail

Mother's fury at caravan park after two-year-old son 'went flying' off a rented pedal kart with 'loose seat' and hurt himself by landing 'head-first' onto the road

A furious mother has claimed that her toddler fell 'head-first' out of a rented pedal kart they hired while on holiday. Faye Croft was on a family holiday at Skipsea Sands caravan park in East Yorkshire when her two year-old son Ethan was sent 'flying' out of the front of the kart onto the road - suffering bruises and a big scratch.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Serial driving offender accused of killing a grandfather in horror crash while out on bail is released to a 'healing centre' where she'll get trips to the gym and cinema - after tearful plea in court

A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
Daily Mail

Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters

New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Muslim parents of severely brain-damaged four-month-old baby who believed it was a miracle that he began to breathe after medics decided he was dead lose High Court battle to keep him alive on life support

The parents of a seriously ill baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead have lost a High Court life support treatment fight. Bosses at a London hospital trust responsible for the four-month-old boy's care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents earlier this summer and asked a judge to consider the case.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment a 16-year-old girl in a stolen Hyundai ditches her mates after a 'botched robbery' and runs over an elderly man

Police believe they know who the 16-year-old girl is who smashed into an elderly man while attempting to flee in a stolen car from the scene of an alleged attempted robbery. The alleged burglary was interrupted when the owner of the Mermaid Waters property on the Gold Coast returned home just before 2pm on Tuesday after the trio of teenage thieves inadvertently triggered his alarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Nightmare neighbour! Terrifying moment escaped 18ft-long Burmese python slithered into open bedroom window of house next door before couple fought it off with a broom

Shocking photos capture the terrifying moment an escaped 18ft-long python tried to get into a house through an open bedroom window. The 'very dangerous' snake, which weighs 6 stones (38kg) was spotted by neighbours as it made its way across a roof before forcing its way through the upstairs window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Trusted son raided nearly £1.5M from his dementia-stricken mother's bank accounts and went on 'mass shopping spree' with her credit card, court hears after his sister spotted funds missing

A son 'plundered' more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, after she became too ill to look after her own financial affairs, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld's money to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Retired lollipop lady, 73, 'snapped' and smothered her husband, 81, with a pillow after years of abuse because he smiled at her when she told him about their dire finances

A retired lollipop lady 'snapped' and smothered her husband of 53 years after years of abuse because he smiled at her when she told him they were in financial peril. Janet Dunn, 73, pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony's face in their bedroom, then fled their home in Ponteland, Northumberland, and made a serious attempt to kill herself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Hit and run horror: Manhunt underway after a speeding driver smashes into another vehicle before fleeing the accident and leaving a man to fight for his life on the side of the road

A man hunt is underway to find the callous driver who left an elderly man fighting for his life on the side of the road after smashing into his van. In footage of the crash, a silver Ford sedan slams into the van as it turns off the South Gippsland highway in Cranbourne at about 12:45pm on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

560K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy