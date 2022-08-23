ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Driver dies following Monday morning crash on Tidewater Drive

Norfolk, Virginia
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that has left a man dead.

Around 10:45 a.m., on August 22nd, officers responded to the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive for the report of a two-car accident with injuries. Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

One of the drivers, later identified as Ralph N. Bishop, 70, of Norfolk, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died as a result of those injuries.

The driver of the other car, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Fatality Team.

