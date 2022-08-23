Read full article on original website
How Technological Approaches and Engineering Transform Construction and Architecture
Digitalization is one of the major things in today’s dynamic business environment. Most industries are adopting technology at a breakneck pace. Businesses’ proactive use of innovations contributes to digital transformation market growth. As a result, it will. by 2025, indicating an annual increase of 16.5%. Companies that choose...
An Insider’s View of Working at a Walk-Up TechBar
This article highlights my favorite memory of working on a walk-up TechBar for the first time and having Global Service Desk interns shadow me. Seeing them grow through their Genesys Works program was incredibly valuable overall, plus was a time I had the opportunity to truly serve as a mentor.
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve
As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
12 Augmented Reality Trends of 2023: New Milestones in Immersive Technology
Innovative technologies transform science fiction into reality, and AR is undoubtedly one of them. Holograms, like in the Star Wars and the Marvel movies, now surround us in the real world, bringing a new immersive experience, and it’s more than just entertainment. Today, augmented reality is an effective business tool.
String Definition: What It Means In The World Of Computer Programming
A string in programming is a collection of characters, either as a variable or a literal constant. The concept of string may seem easy, but performing operations on any String can be a bit tricky. In almost all programming languages, strings can be changed and hence are considered mutable. Strings are also used by many websites to store user credentials like passwords, usernames, and content on the website. A string is simply a sequence of characters that include numbers, letters, and symbols.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter VI - TUBERCULOSIS
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. IN a population of about one...
How to Detect Malware on your Website (And How to Protect your Site)
Installing malware in computers to hamper business or steal data is one of the oldest techniques that hackers have been using since the 80s. And with the increase in cybercrime and data breaches, this has become a very common problem in the internet world. The bigger problem, however, is that...
How Will the Metaverse Change Future Education
Compared with the traditional education method, the education industry has made breakthrough changes after the Covid-19 epidemic in recent years. The education industry focuses primarily on integrating immersive technologies into the curriculum that make learning fun and engaging. Nowadays, the metaverse is part of a digitally connected world with cutting-edge...
How to Add Gamification Into a Dating App Design
UX design is more than any other design branch is based on psychology — each user should initially understand the purpose of every single icon. Speaking about the design of dating apps, the role of psychology increases several times. The design of the dating app should turn the e-space of online dating into a comfort zone for billions of users seeking for a soulmate.
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else
Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Choosing Your First Software Development Job: Factors to Consider
Your first software development job will set the stage for your career and allow you to improve your skillset while getting paid. The field of software development involves a lot of communication, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. Consider the potential learning opportunities that might be available in different roles. It’s important to follow your interests and choose an industry you could see working in for years to come. The right culture fit will also help you to feel comfortable as you grow your skills.
Play-to-Warn in Web 3.0: What can Make a Game Successful
Web 3.0 games rely on three main pillars: Play-to-Earn mechanics, blockchain technologies and the metaverse concept. GameFi and metaverse have become the new buzzwords and blockchain games are now a real competitor to mainstream ones. Yet, despite the industry overall having great prospects, most Web 3.0 gaming projects fail to deliver entertaining and engaging gameplay more often than not. The best advice for players is to avoid spending any money on projects that can't offer at least an early-access version of the game.
Metaverse: A Trend of the Future or a Fad
Metaverse is a virtual world that exists parallel to the real world. It was created by simulation technology over the Internet and VR tools. Users immerse themselves in vast 3D spaces through activities, connecting and interacting with each other like a real-world society without language or geographic restrictions. Despite a loss of more than 2 billion USD, CEO Meta still believes that it can reap many times more profit when it grows strongly. The development of the Internet as Web3.0, blockchain technology, and VR and AR tools are seen as proof that the virtual world is not absurd and impossible.
