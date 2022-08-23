A few weeks ago, the Alto ISD football program was suspended from post season play for two years by the UIL. This week, the San Marcos football team received a two year postseason ban, this time from their own District 27-6A District Executive Committee. They are appealing the decision to the UIL, though the UIL is highly likely not to over-turn the decision of the committee.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO