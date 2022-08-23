Read full article on original website
Related
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
texashsfootball.com
Another High School Football Team Suspended for 2 Years
A few weeks ago, the Alto ISD football program was suspended from post season play for two years by the UIL. This week, the San Marcos football team received a two year postseason ban, this time from their own District 27-6A District Executive Committee. They are appealing the decision to the UIL, though the UIL is highly likely not to over-turn the decision of the committee.
South Philly Review
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PAhttps://southphillyreview.com/
Comments / 0