FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4232 Colerain Avenue
Charming updated 2 Br, 1 Ba Single family residence with LOTS of character. NEW EVERYTHING!! Completely Remodeled with all modern appliances, Brand new flooring, OPEN CONCEPT kitchen with Eat-In Bar, Granite countertops, Updated bathroom, Porch and FENCED backyard, Large Walk-in Closets. Easy access to highway. Close to UC, Downtown, and Hospitals. APPLY NOW! Will not last!
309 East 13th Street
Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
3121 Gobel Avenue,
3121 Gobel Ave Unit 1 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Check out our spacious 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati Oh! This apartment comes with an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, comfy bedrooms sizes, and has on and off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply! This unit won't last long!
473 E. McMillan Ave.
Walnut Hills - move right in - Ideal location near UC and downtown. Convenient access to highways and Shopping. This is second floor unit of a recently fully updated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, bathroom and kitchen. Minutes from downtown. Location. 473 E. McMillan Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1125.
1431 Walnut St
Two-Story Loft in OTR - This spacious loft offers exposed bricks, hardwood floors, exposed beam work and opens up into a 2-floor open space with windows on both floors letting in tons of natural light! The kitchen and living room are on the lower level. Heading upstairs there is a large bathroom, a sleeping area and a great built in closet space.
209 Woodward St
Industrial Style First Floor Loft in OTR - This amazing industrial-style apartment is the epitome of historic Over-the-Rhine. The exposed beams and brick, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting give it a rich, contemporary feel. The possibilities are endless with this open style loft apartment. Upon entry is a walk in...
339 South Eleventh Street,
339 S 11th St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This home has been completely updated and has a spacious living room, spacious family room, dining room, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, a partial basement, porch area, a beautiful large yard, and street parking. This home will go quick! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
1277 Immaculate Ln
Nice 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer Connections! - Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome. Related The Xavier University Newswire Housing Listings. 1 bedroom/small - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This one bedroom features a fully... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $1095. BR 1. BA 1.
1324 Campbell Avenue,
1324 Campbell Ave 1BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Don't miss out on this cute and cozy 1BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This home has updated flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, w/d hookup, and sits off the road, so it has a large front yard! Apply today bbrents.com.
2712 Woodburn Ave
East Walnut Hills 3 Bedroom - Nestled between Eden Park and O’Bryonville lies Cincinnati’s best kept secret- East Walnut Hills. Unit #9 at 2712 Woodburn Avenue can be accessed from two secured entrances- one is from the street, while the other is tucked away in a charming green space shared with Urbana Cafe.
12 Burwood Ct
Brick Condo located in quaint Greenhills, tucked away in a serene setting adjoining Winton Woods. Through the oversized newer patio doors into the living room to a fully equipped galley kitchen next to the dining room. Newer luxury floors downstairs and all refinished hardwood upstairs. On the other side of kitchen is hallway with 1/2 bath and oodles of storage under the stairs. Also, a double coat closet inside the front door. Upstairs is a large bedroom with two walk in closets and nice three section window for lots of natural light overlooking private tree setting. Off the hall is full bath with washer/dryer hookup with door separating tub and toilet from vanity and laundry area. Good size 2nd bedroom and small 3rd bedroom/office. 2019 Gas furnace, central air paid by tenant and included in rent is WATER, SEWAGE AND TRASH PICK UP. Assigned parking space with overflow parking.
9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V
$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Stolen vehicle found in a Reading pond
Upon a quick search at Lakeshore Apartments, Reading police officers discovered no victims in the vehicle.
Hit-and-run driver injures 3, 1 seriously in Hyde Park
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Linwood just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Cincinnati police said officers are looking for a driver of a dark sedan.
WLWT 5
Black-owned pop-up bakery opening in Findlay Market
CINCINNATI — A new pop-up bakery is opening in Findlay Market. The new bakery, Maya Bakes, will be located on 1811 Elm Street through the end of the year. Bakery owner, Kemaya Molden, has more than 20 years of experience and wants to bring her love of sweet treats to Findlay Market shoppers.
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
Swim from Cincinnati to Kentucky this Weekend in the Great Ohio River Swim
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
