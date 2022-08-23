Brick Condo located in quaint Greenhills, tucked away in a serene setting adjoining Winton Woods. Through the oversized newer patio doors into the living room to a fully equipped galley kitchen next to the dining room. Newer luxury floors downstairs and all refinished hardwood upstairs. On the other side of kitchen is hallway with 1/2 bath and oodles of storage under the stairs. Also, a double coat closet inside the front door. Upstairs is a large bedroom with two walk in closets and nice three section window for lots of natural light overlooking private tree setting. Off the hall is full bath with washer/dryer hookup with door separating tub and toilet from vanity and laundry area. Good size 2nd bedroom and small 3rd bedroom/office. 2019 Gas furnace, central air paid by tenant and included in rent is WATER, SEWAGE AND TRASH PICK UP. Assigned parking space with overflow parking.

