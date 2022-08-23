Read full article on original website
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
12 Burwood Ct
Brick Condo located in quaint Greenhills, tucked away in a serene setting adjoining Winton Woods. Through the oversized newer patio doors into the living room to a fully equipped galley kitchen next to the dining room. Newer luxury floors downstairs and all refinished hardwood upstairs. On the other side of kitchen is hallway with 1/2 bath and oodles of storage under the stairs. Also, a double coat closet inside the front door. Upstairs is a large bedroom with two walk in closets and nice three section window for lots of natural light overlooking private tree setting. Off the hall is full bath with washer/dryer hookup with door separating tub and toilet from vanity and laundry area. Good size 2nd bedroom and small 3rd bedroom/office. 2019 Gas furnace, central air paid by tenant and included in rent is WATER, SEWAGE AND TRASH PICK UP. Assigned parking space with overflow parking.
309 East 13th Street
Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
3121 Gobel Avenue,
3121 Gobel Ave Unit 1 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Check out our spacious 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati Oh! This apartment comes with an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, comfy bedrooms sizes, and has on and off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply! This unit won't last long!
1431 Walnut St
Two-Story Loft in OTR - This spacious loft offers exposed bricks, hardwood floors, exposed beam work and opens up into a 2-floor open space with windows on both floors letting in tons of natural light! The kitchen and living room are on the lower level. Heading upstairs there is a large bathroom, a sleeping area and a great built in closet space.
209 Woodward St
Industrial Style First Floor Loft in OTR - This amazing industrial-style apartment is the epitome of historic Over-the-Rhine. The exposed beams and brick, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting give it a rich, contemporary feel. The possibilities are endless with this open style loft apartment. Upon entry is a walk in...
2712 Woodburn Ave
East Walnut Hills 3 Bedroom - Nestled between Eden Park and O’Bryonville lies Cincinnati’s best kept secret- East Walnut Hills. Unit #9 at 2712 Woodburn Avenue can be accessed from two secured entrances- one is from the street, while the other is tucked away in a charming green space shared with Urbana Cafe.
473 E. McMillan Ave.
Walnut Hills - move right in - Ideal location near UC and downtown. Convenient access to highways and Shopping. This is second floor unit of a recently fully updated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, bathroom and kitchen. Minutes from downtown. Location. 473 E. McMillan Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1125.
339 South Eleventh Street,
339 S 11th St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This home has been completely updated and has a spacious living room, spacious family room, dining room, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, a partial basement, porch area, a beautiful large yard, and street parking. This home will go quick! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
1324 Campbell Avenue,
1324 Campbell Ave 1BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Don't miss out on this cute and cozy 1BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This home has updated flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, w/d hookup, and sits off the road, so it has a large front yard! Apply today bbrents.com.
4232 Colerain Avenue
Charming updated 2 Br, 1 Ba Single family residence with LOTS of character. NEW EVERYTHING!! Completely Remodeled with all modern appliances, Brand new flooring, OPEN CONCEPT kitchen with Eat-In Bar, Granite countertops, Updated bathroom, Porch and FENCED backyard, Large Walk-in Closets. Easy access to highway. Close to UC, Downtown, and Hospitals. APPLY NOW! Will not last!
1277 Immaculate Ln
Nice 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer Connections! - Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome. Related The Xavier University Newswire Housing Listings. 1 bedroom/small - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This one bedroom features a fully... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $1095. BR 1. BA 1.
9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V
$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
324 Fairfield Ave 2
Large Unit Just Remodeled Heart of Cincinnati/N KY - Property Id: 972534. A lot of character and modern finishes in this 130 year old home that has just been remodeled. Dining room, office nook, his+hers closets, and double vanity. Located in downtown Bellevue - restaurants, bars, coffee shops, brew pubs, distillery, and more, all within easy walking distance. Downtown Cinci, Newport, Covington, Mt. Adams, quicky accessible by free shuttle, electrified bike (station close by), or other transportation.
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
The fifth annual Hamilpalooza on Saturday will have a new feature designed to help some of the bricks-and-mortar businesses around Marcum Park. The event, which is presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will add a biergarten. Dan Bates, chamber president and CEO, said will make the already business-friendly event “a little more friendly to those businesses along Riverfront.”
First of Fall Festival takes place at Boone County Fairgrounds
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Vendors lined the Boone County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the First of Fall Festival. Mandy Arlinghaus said she’s the coordinator of this inaugural event. She helps operate a crafting business and saw a need for something like this. “We noticed that there wasn’t really a...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Whether you want to get some laughs in while sipping on a beer or you want to grab a bucket hat and throw it back to Y2K, there are plenty of events around the Tri-State to attend.
Swim from Cincinnati to Kentucky this Weekend in the Great Ohio River Swim
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
Two Covington buildings receive grant funding to support redevelopment
Throughout its 11-year history, the Duke Energy Urban Revitalization Grant Program has aided countless developers in transforming iconic buildings in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. On Friday, Duke Energy announced its latest round of funding, $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants for eight projects across the Greater Cincinnati area, including $55,000 for...
Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's
Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. Art After Dark: Drop It Like It's Hot - Cincinnati Art Museum. Friday, August...
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
