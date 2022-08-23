Read full article on original website
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Looking for kite festival replacement at Great Bend’s Party in the Park
In 2017, the Great Bend Recreation Commission sponsored a kite festival to be part of the annual Party in the Park celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The kites have returned each year allowing patrons to see kites, more than 200 feet long, in the air when there is enough wind.
Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair
Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
Officer Brown joins Ellinwood Police Dept.
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Director Todd Ackerman of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating
Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge. Reno County Fire...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KHP IDs three who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 8/24
BOOKED: Gavin Allen on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Hunter Hembree on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,000 cash only. BOOKED: Viridiana Dominguez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at...
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
