Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson's Farmington Park getting face lift

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work is under way for a major renovation to Farmington Park. The park, located along Elm and Curtis Streets north of 30th, will see a new looped walking trail around the southeast section of the park, a linear walking trail from the loop to Walnut Street, A handicap-accessible crossing over the drainage canal, a new picnic shelter northwest of the main playground, and a full basketball court close to Farmington Road. Also included in the project is a concrete pad with privacy fence for seasonal portable toilets, along with aesthetic and drainage improvements to the canal. The total cost of the project is about $390,000.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Get ready for the return of the Kansas State Fair

Will Morris from the K-State Extension office stops by the KOAM studio. He sat down with Chris Warner to talk about the return of the Kansas state fair. The fair will be loaded with events for nine solid days and if you want to know more about this annual event, here’s the information you need to know:
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Officer Brown joins Ellinwood Police Dept.

Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Director Todd Ackerman of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating

Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KHP IDs three who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash

KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 8/24

BOOKED: Gavin Allen on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Hunter Hembree on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,000 cash only. BOOKED: Viridiana Dominguez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at...
Hutch Post

Two arrested for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
HUTCHINSON, KS

