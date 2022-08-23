Read full article on original website
News Argus
325 N. Avalon Road
325 N Avalon Road - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, wood fireplace, electric heat, central AC, hardwood/tile flooring, washer/dryer connections, and a one car damp garage. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
News Argus
1549 Ever Spring Drive
New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home - Beautiful new Construction, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional room with french doors that can be used as an office. Huge den with gas fireplace looking into large kitchen with island. Doors leading off kitchen to patio area. separate laundry room. Large primary bedroom, with large double vanity area in bathroom with walk in closet. Tons of storage.
News Argus
1435 Bromwich Drive
Beautiful 3b Room!Move in ready! - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. Perfect starter home or for those wanting to downsize to one level living. Desired location on a corner lot with a private backyard! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, one car/attached garage with extra driveway parking. Open concept common areas with a vaulted ceiling. Beautiful, tiled gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen is set up for convenience with stove plus storage on pony wall and refrigerator, sink, dishwasher plus storage on the opposite wall. Covered front porch for enjoying the outdoors. Don't enjoy bugs or need privacy for relaxing? Home has a screeded in porch in back that opens to patio space. Privacy fencing around back yard provides safe enjoyment for all. Fire pit is ready for gatherings. Schedule soon!
News Argus
1601 E. 25th Street
1601 E. 25th street - 3 bedroom 1 bath gas heat hardwood floors. stove/ refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets. Unit...
News Argus
27 GOODLUCK DR
2 Bed 1 Bath mobile home- $750 Month, $750 Deposit - 2 BED 1 BATH MOBILE HOME. STOVE REF. HEATPUMP CENTRAL AIR. NO PETS, NO SECTION 8. $750 MONTH, $750 DEPOSIT. Charming, Spacious 2 Bedroom Units in a Quiet, Safe neighborhood. NEWLY REMODELED - spacious 2 bedroom units, close to Winston Salem...
News Argus
4221 Salem Springs Ct
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4221 Salem Springs Court, Winston Salem, NC 27107: 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath two story. Open floor plan. Living room open to dining room. Kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets, stainless steel appliances plus pantry. Laundry closet located on main floor. All bedrooms upstairs. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms have a Jack-n-Jill bath to share. One car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac. Neighborhood pond/walking trails and gazebos. Available now!
News Argus
226 Channel Cove Court
Beautiful Townhome near downtown Jamestown! - Well appointed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with attached 2 car garage near downtown Jamestown. 2 level end unit located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Features formal living, dining, kitchen with breakfast area and family room. Spacious master bedroom, baths and second floor laundry connections! New hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Gas heat and fireplace, central air, washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. This home also features a patio and screened in porch for relaxing and entertaining. Water, Sewer and Trash included. Schedule a viewing today.
News Argus
1449 Kenwood Street
1449 Kenwood Street - Three bedroom, one bathroom house with stove/refrigerator, gas heat & water heater, central AC, hardwood & vinyl flooring, carport, and washer/dryer connections in the storage shed. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog...
News Argus
2260 Tryon Street
2260 Tryon Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath, S/R included washer and dryer connections,Oil heat. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets. Unit Type.
News Argus
1434 Argonne Blvd.
Available Soon! 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Story Home in Winston-Salem - Cozy 3BR/1BA home is minutes from Winston-Salem State University. Living room opens comfortably into bedrooms and kitchen . Range/oven and refrigerator are included. Central A/C and heat. This property may be difficult to locate. Please use Montague St. to...
News Argus
804 #B Folly Court
COMING SOON!! 2 BED 2 BATHS! - Available this September 2022. Great Location!! Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo unit on 1st floor. Convenient to I40 and Guilford College Rd. Laminate Floors in Family Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Black Appliances included. Sewer Included. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Currently accepting applications. WE...
News Argus
160 Miller Crossing Ct.
Great 4BR/3.5BA Ardmore home on cul-de-sac lot! - Great 4BR/3.5BA Ardmore home on cul-de-sac lot! Large living room with gas log fireplace. Great kitchen with large dining area and pantry includes stove, ref, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer connections in laundry closet adjacent kitchen. Formal dining area. Half bath in hallway on main level. Master suite on main level with walk-in closet and full bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub, shower, and private bathroom stall. Upper level features an additional master suite with full bathroom, two bedrooms and full hall bathroom. Easy access attic storage from closets in upper bedrooms. Large finished room in basement, excellent for playroom, fitness room or office. Two car basement garage with electric openers. Large rear deck for entertaining. Concrete driveway. Natural gas heat, central A/C. Natural gas hot water. City water and sewage connection.
News Argus
1326 W. FIRST STREET
1326-C W. 1st St-1BR/1BA-West End APT!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd floor, Private Entrance, Hardwood & Laminate Floors, S/R/DW, W/D, Elec. Heat Pump w/ Central A/C, Off Street Parking, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com;...
News Argus
4012 South Bend Drive #115
Southwind Villas! - Nice townhome -- main level has living room, half bath, eat-in kitchen and enclosed porch. Washer/dryer connections. Upper level has two nice bedrooms and a full bath. Central electric heat/air. Tenant pays electric. Water included in rent. Community pool. No inside smoking. One year lease. Unit Type.
2 The Rescue: Meet Maverick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise. He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix. Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were...
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
Family displaced, kitten rescued after home caught fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. There was heavy smoke coming from a single-family home on West Fifth Street. All of the residents were out but a cat was still inside. Fire crews said the fire started inside the kitchen, leaving...
2 The Rescue: Max and Ruby
Meet Max and Ruby! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say they are five-year-old siblings. Max and Ruby would love to be adopted together. We're told Max is shy but very loving and sweet. He loves to receive pets and chin scratches. Ruby is said to be more outgoing. She likes to explore, but when the adventure is over, she loves to curl up near her brother.
A home improvement project causes major flooding problems for a neighbor
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Ava Moore slowly maneuvers her car down the muddy driveway that connects Spur Road with her home. The long driveway is a muddy mess, and several sections are covered with water. “It’s awful, trying to get in and out of my home,” Moore said....
How to whiten your teeth: Ask the dentist
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Having a great smile and white teeth is something many people want. Teeth whitening can be a means to get the mega-watt smile you want. Dr. Shelley Olson, DDS, broke down what to know about using the right whitening products. What patients should know about teeth...
