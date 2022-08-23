Beautiful 3b Room!Move in ready! - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. Perfect starter home or for those wanting to downsize to one level living. Desired location on a corner lot with a private backyard! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, one car/attached garage with extra driveway parking. Open concept common areas with a vaulted ceiling. Beautiful, tiled gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen is set up for convenience with stove plus storage on pony wall and refrigerator, sink, dishwasher plus storage on the opposite wall. Covered front porch for enjoying the outdoors. Don't enjoy bugs or need privacy for relaxing? Home has a screeded in porch in back that opens to patio space. Privacy fencing around back yard provides safe enjoyment for all. Fire pit is ready for gatherings. Schedule soon!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO