Great 4BR/3.5BA Ardmore home on cul-de-sac lot! - Great 4BR/3.5BA Ardmore home on cul-de-sac lot! Large living room with gas log fireplace. Great kitchen with large dining area and pantry includes stove, ref, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer connections in laundry closet adjacent kitchen. Formal dining area. Half bath in hallway on main level. Master suite on main level with walk-in closet and full bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub, shower, and private bathroom stall. Upper level features an additional master suite with full bathroom, two bedrooms and full hall bathroom. Easy access attic storage from closets in upper bedrooms. Large finished room in basement, excellent for playroom, fitness room or office. Two car basement garage with electric openers. Large rear deck for entertaining. Concrete driveway. Natural gas heat, central A/C. Natural gas hot water. City water and sewage connection.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO