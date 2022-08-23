Read full article on original website
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
Mount Airy News
Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored
Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
montgomeryherald.com
Trucking company holds grand opening
Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
A home improvement project causes major flooding problems for a neighbor
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Ava Moore slowly maneuvers her car down the muddy driveway that connects Spur Road with her home. The long driveway is a muddy mess, and several sections are covered with water. “It’s awful, trying to get in and out of my home,” Moore said....
Kernersville Fire Rescue Department restoring 100-year-old fire truck
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Next November, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department will celebrate 100 years of service in the Town of Kernersville. To help mark the day, the Fire Rescue Department is restoring a special piece of history. Over the last several months, the Department has been working to restore...
5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
