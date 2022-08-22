ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Valley’s Osborne earns Player of the Week

There were several outstanding performances on the gridiron this past weekend, including the play of Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne. The Wildcat signal-caller passed for 547 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for two scores in a 52-48 loss to Letcher Central. His effort earned him the Buffalo Wild...
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson Central No. 1 in Super 7 poll

The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have claimed the to spot in the first Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Johnson Central was followed by Pikeville in at No. 2. Belfry took the No. 3 spot, followed by No. 4 Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are followed by...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Paintsville, P’burg girls post wins

Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored five goals and assisted on three others to lead the Lady Panthers to a 10-0 win over Shelby Valley in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Monday night. Livie Thacker followed with two goals and a pair of assists while Josie Clevenger...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

BGMU returns home from helping in Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities sent 2 crews to Letcher County 2 weeks ago to aid with repair to water systems. The crews returned over the weekend and Safety Director Jason Duckett took time to speak with News 40 about their experience with our eastern neighbors. Duckett said the biggest challenge for he and other workers was overcoming the terrain of the county. Duckett spoke about how the mapping of their systems were different given that the area was mountainous. “We’re blessed enough to have ipads and technology to know where our valves, water mains… over there they don’t have that mostly because there’s no cellphone service”.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
tmpresale.com

Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password

The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan county man facing heroin, meth charges

A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found with the substances at a police traffic checkpoint. Charles Dozier, 45, of Baxter, was arrested last Saturday by the Kentucky State Police. According to the arrest citation, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday,...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

