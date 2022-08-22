Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Valley’s Osborne earns Player of the Week
There were several outstanding performances on the gridiron this past weekend, including the play of Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne. The Wildcat signal-caller passed for 547 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for two scores in a 52-48 loss to Letcher Central. His effort earned him the Buffalo Wild...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johnson Central No. 1 in Super 7 poll
The Johnson Central Golden Eagles have claimed the to spot in the first Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Johnson Central was followed by Pikeville in at No. 2. Belfry took the No. 3 spot, followed by No. 4 Lawrence County. The Bulldogs are followed by...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Paintsville, P’burg girls post wins
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss scored five goals and assisted on three others to lead the Lady Panthers to a 10-0 win over Shelby Valley in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Monday night. Livie Thacker followed with two goals and a pair of assists while Josie Clevenger...
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
wnky.com
BGMU returns home from helping in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities sent 2 crews to Letcher County 2 weeks ago to aid with repair to water systems. The crews returned over the weekend and Safety Director Jason Duckett took time to speak with News 40 about their experience with our eastern neighbors. Duckett said the biggest challenge for he and other workers was overcoming the terrain of the county. Duckett spoke about how the mapping of their systems were different given that the area was mountainous. “We’re blessed enough to have ipads and technology to know where our valves, water mains… over there they don’t have that mostly because there’s no cellphone service”.
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
kentuckytoday.com
Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
tmpresale.com
Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password
The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com
Team Kentucky leaders, Kentucky team leaders partner with Samaritan’s Feet for shoe giveaway
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, Governor Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins, and coaches from the University of Kentucky made a visit to Floyd County Tuesday to help students in the area start school off on the right foot. Hundreds of families lined up outside of...
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan county man facing heroin, meth charges
A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found with the substances at a police traffic checkpoint. Charles Dozier, 45, of Baxter, was arrested last Saturday by the Kentucky State Police. According to the arrest citation, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday,...
wymt.com
clayconews.com
SALYERSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED IN CLAY COUNTY AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION RESULTS IN STABBING AT A MOTEL IN MANCHESTER
MANCHESTER, KY (August 24, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Assistant MPD Chief Jeff Couch were dispatched to a complaint of several individuals intoxicated and fighting at the Heritage Inn. Upon arrival, K-9 Officer Jackson and Assistant...
wymt.com
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
