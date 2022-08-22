BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities sent 2 crews to Letcher County 2 weeks ago to aid with repair to water systems. The crews returned over the weekend and Safety Director Jason Duckett took time to speak with News 40 about their experience with our eastern neighbors. Duckett said the biggest challenge for he and other workers was overcoming the terrain of the county. Duckett spoke about how the mapping of their systems were different given that the area was mountainous. “We’re blessed enough to have ipads and technology to know where our valves, water mains… over there they don’t have that mostly because there’s no cellphone service”.

