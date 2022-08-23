Read full article on original website
Lightning ignites nine new fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
Level 3 evacuations issued for people living near Palisades wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way should evacuate immediately. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded back to Level 1 north towards Houston...
kpq.com
Cashmere’s Cloudy Water Concerns Residents
Cashmere residents raised alarm bells when they turned on their faucets and discovered that they had cloudy water. City of Cashmere Public Works Director Steve Croci reassures residents that the water is safe to drink, and that the cloudiness is just tiny air bubbles being released from pressurized well pipes.
KIMA TV
I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions
YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Works to Improve Aging Water Systems
The City of Wenatchee will be replacing an asbestos cement pipe along with a new water main on Crawford Avenue. In 2021, the city completed a drinking water rate analysis to address aging infrastructure. The city received two low-interest loans from the Washington State Department of Health to fund the...
ifiberone.com
Groundbreaking for new radiation treatment center in Moses Lake set for Wednesday
MOSES LAKE — After five years of planning and fundraising, crews are set to break ground on a new radiation oncology treatment center in Moses Lake. A ceremony is planned at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the construction site, located across from the Confluence Health Moses Lake Campus at the corner of East Hill Avenue and South Grand Drive.
KUOW
As population grows, this Eastern Washington county looks to nuclear power
The elected board in charge of a Central Washington public utility has agreed to keep pursuing small nuclear reactors as an option to meet future energy needs. The Grant County Public Utility District anticipates that continued growth in the Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Quincy areas will require a new power source beyond the two big Columbia River dams it now operates.
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Traspo Council Kicking Tires on Third Vehicle Bridge Over Columbia
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council is in the initial stages of a process that might eventually see the construction of a third bridge to carry vehicle traffic across the Columbia River in the Wenatchee Valley. Council member, Kevin Overbay, says preliminary discussions have centered around the dedication of funding for a...
kpq.com
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council Accept South Wenatchee Bike Plan Recommendations
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council accepted the South Wenatchee Bicycle Connectivity plan, which is geared towards connecting south Wenatchee bike routes to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. This plan would provide biking route projects for both the City of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, hoping to connect neighborhoods west of Mission...
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
kpq.com
Chelan County Public Works Hosts Open House for Goodwin Road Improvement Project
Chelan County Public Works is holding an open house on August 30th to discuss the Goodwin Road Improvement Project. This project is the first in the City of Cashmere’s Six-year Transportation Plan. The project is roughly $3 million, funded by state and federal grants by the county and the city, along with some funds from Link Transit.
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
kpq.com
Wenatchee HS Has Air Conditioning Problems As Classes Start
Students return to class at Wenatchee High School Tuesday, when temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 90's, and parts of the campus will lack air conditioning. Interim district superintendent Bill Eagle told the school board this week that Wenatchee High's HVAC system is experiencing leaks and other problems, which is affecting the east side of the campus.
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
ncwlife.com
Confluence Health gives new names to its hospital and clinic sites
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health says it will rename its main healthcare facilities starting in 2023. No more Central Washington Hospital; instead, starting next summer, say hello to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. Change is also coming to the Wenatchee Valley Clinic on Ninth Street -- that site will be known as Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus, after founding physician Dr. L.M. Mares.
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
