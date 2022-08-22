ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide

Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election investigation subpoenas withdrawn

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin

Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
WSAW

Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of people in Wisconsin. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 687,600 Wisconsinites have debt from federal student loans totaling $21.4 billion. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays

MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hyperallergic

Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work

A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants

MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!

(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WISCONSIN STATE

