newsfromthestates.com
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide
Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election investigation subpoenas withdrawn
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
iheart.com
New York State Teachers Amongst Highest Paid Teachers in the US
New York State is near the top when it comes to teacher pay. A Business.org survey shows the state's teachers get the highest salaries in the nation, averaging nearly $88,000 per year. New York teachers make about a quarter more than the average state worker salary. That figure ranks third...
seehafernews.com
Democrats Step Up Pressure To Spend Wisconsin’s Share Of Opioid Settlement
Democrats are stepping up the pressure to spend Wisconsin’s share of the opioid settlement. State Senator Jon Erpenbach wants to spend $3 million to make Narcan available all over the state. Narcan can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid-caused overdose. Wednesday at the Capitol Erpenbach called those opposing...
wortfm.org
The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin
Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WSAW
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Wisconsin borrowers could be affected
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The student loan forgiveness measures announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden could mean the elimination of college loan debt for thousands of people in Wisconsin. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 687,600 Wisconsinites have debt from federal student loans totaling $21.4 billion. The...
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
wuwm.com
Evers proposes more tax cuts, inflation relief for Wisconsinites; Republicans say no way, not now
The Evers adminstration says the projected state budget surplus continues to grow. So, Democrats are again calling on Republicans controlling the Legislature to cut income taxes and take other steps to help middle and lower-income wage earners. Wisconsin's Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, who twice represented Kenosha in the state Assembly,...
In-Depth: Federal student loan forgiveness and its impact on Wisconsin
692,000 Wisconsinites have federal student loans to the tune of $21 billion. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers in Wisconsin is $17,323 according to researchers at UW-Madison.
Wisconsinites receiving student loan forgiveness to pay income taxes on relief
Wisconsin is among a handful of states where the loan forgiveness will be treated as taxable income unless the state legislature acts to change that.
Hyperallergic
Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work
A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Wisconsin...
thecentersquare.com
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
iheart.com
Judge: Texas Can't Bar Adults Under 21 From Carrying Handguns
A federal judge in Fort Worth says Texas can't prohibit adults under 21 from carrying handguns. State law says most 18- to 20-year-olds aren't allowed to get a carry permit or to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two young plaintiffs and a gun-rights group sued the state to challenge the law. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the Second Amendment also applies to adults under the age of 21. Pittman stayed the ruling for 30-days pending an appeal.
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food
Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much. Cheapism searched...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Signs of hope: Wisconsin medical advisors urge caution as COVID-19 hospitalizations fluctuate
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
