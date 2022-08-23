ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Science Daily

New treatment principle for chronic hepatitis B and D infections

A new immunological treatment against hepatitis B and D viruses, both of which can cause liver cancer, shows promising results in animal models. Results from the treatment, which is being developed by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, have been published in the journal Gut. Chronic infections of the hepatitis...
Science Daily

Durable coating kills COVID virus, other germs in minutes

There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. Developed by a team of University of Michigan engineers and immunologists, it proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2...
Science Daily

Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer

The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. Despite the impressive power of the immune system's complex defense...
Science Daily

Good sleepers have lower risk of heart disease and stroke

Nine in ten people do not get a good night's sleep, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1 The study found that suboptimal sleep was associated with a higher likelihood of heart disease and stroke. The authors estimated that seven in ten of these cardiovascular conditions could be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper.
Science Daily

Illicit drugs are used by one in ten intensive cardiac care unit patients

Illicit drug use is associated with a nearly nine-fold greater risk of death or life-threatening emergencies in intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) patients,according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022.1. Study author Dr. Theo Pezel of Hospital Lariboisiere, Paris, France said: "Our study shows that patients with acute cardiovascular conditions...
