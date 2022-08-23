ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

How Kentucky Beats Miami (OH)

It’s here. The longest offseason in all of sports has run its course. Kentucky football opens the season as the nation’s 20th-ranked team. Preseason projections are sky-high before the Wildcats host Miami (Ohio) on Saturday night. Let’s get into this. Miami is a favorite to reach the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy