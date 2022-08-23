Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police

Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Lake Charles American Press
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators...
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 24, 2022, soon after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 25, 2022, that it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 26 at an undisclosed location in the parish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says
One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
Lafayette Grand Jury returns indictments on 3 murder cases
Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.
theadvocate.com
Recovery is a ‘waiting game’ for Lafayette police officer dragged by vehicle. Here’s how to help
Community members are rallying around Lafayette Police officer Brian Rozas and his family as his recovery remains riddled with unknowns after Rozas was struck and dragged by a vehicle on Jefferson Street. Rozas was injured Aug. 14 when he and other officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: LPD asking for tips in fatal Gilman Road hit-and-run
The autopsy on Christopher Smith indicated he died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle.
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson.
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen vehicle
Police are looking for a four-door blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 stolen from the 100 block of Crestview Loop in the Eunice area.
22-Year-Old Davonte Chane Edwards Died In A Bicycle Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a bicycle crash that killed a Breaux Bridge man in St. Kandry Parish on Wednesday. A crash took place near Whispering Oaks Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
calcasieu.info
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0