Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Despite flexibility, gig work and insecure income prove harmful to US workers, says new study
Insecure income associated with nontraditional employment known as "gig work" has a negative impact on the overall health and well-being of U.S. workers, according to a new article by researchers from UTHealth Houston. A pre-press version of the findings, which will be published in the September 2022 issue of the...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
48 percent of skilled nursing providers do not plan to downsize: poll
Despite economic pressures, 48% of long-term care providers that offer skilled nursing plan to keep doing so for the foreseeable future, according to responses to a newly released Ziegler CFO Hotline survey. The chief financial officers and other financial professionals responding to the survey primarily work at not-for-profit senior living...
ValueWalk
Why Do We Still Blame Employees, When Training And Communication Are The Problems?
As a leader working with many organizations across the country, I realized they all had one thing in common: concluding prematurely that most operational gaps are caused by staff mistakes and not following protocol. But what if the protocol is inadequate and does not fulfill the intended purpose? How can...
JOBS・
MedicalXpress
U.S. government extends baby formula waivers, rebates for WIC families
To help parents who use government nutrition benefits cope with an ongoing shortage of baby formula, U.S. federal officials will extend a program giving them more choice at the grocery store. Families who buy formula through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC) will be able...
Comments / 0