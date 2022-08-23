ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

nbc25news.com

Illness affecting dogs revealed to be parvo; dogs weren't vaccinated

OTSEGO COUNT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab has confirmed the recent illness that is killing young dogs in Otsego County is in fact the canine parvo virus. The lab says affected dogs that have died were not completely vaccinated. To help get dogs vaccinated, the Otsego...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Mysterious Michigan dog virus has veterinarians investigating

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State and federal agencies are investigating an unknown illness that's sickened dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 canines in one county after they exhibited signs of a parvo-like illness. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it's working with local...
MICHIGAN STATE

