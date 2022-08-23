Read full article on original website
Illness affecting dogs revealed to be parvo; dogs weren't vaccinated
OTSEGO COUNT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab has confirmed the recent illness that is killing young dogs in Otsego County is in fact the canine parvo virus. The lab says affected dogs that have died were not completely vaccinated. To help get dogs vaccinated, the Otsego...
Mysterious Michigan dog virus has veterinarians investigating
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State and federal agencies are investigating an unknown illness that's sickened dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 canines in one county after they exhibited signs of a parvo-like illness. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it's working with local...
Ogemaw County Sheriff's Deputy to be charged with assault, misconduct in office
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Attorney General's Office says the an Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy is being charged for allegedly using excessive force against an autistic adult resident of a care facility. The AG says the incident occurred at Premier Care Assisted Living Home located at 5205 S...
Family asking community to help celebrate 100th birthday
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County family is asking for help to celebrate a big milestone. Bill Morse will be turning 100 on September 1. To help him mark the birthday, the family is asking people from all over to send him a birthday card. Bill's...
