Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
With news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago, buzz quickly bubbled up Monday evening about whether former President Donald Trump could be disqualified from holding office again.
A writer who chronicled Donald Trump's rise to fame predicted that the Trump Org will be 'put out of business'
Tim O'Brien, a writer who wrote Trump Nation in 2005, said the Trump Org will go out of business. The prediction comes after Trump's longtime CFO took a plea deal and admitted that the Trump Org dodged payroll taxes for 15 years. "I think a lot of this is going...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Republicans may have shot themselves in the foot by hammering the DOJ to release the Mar-a-Lago search warrant
Legal experts and political strategists speculate that Donald Trump's backers overplayed their hand and Merrick Garland called their bluff.
Mar-a-Lago Raid Documents Unsealed, Show Trump Investigation Related to Espionage Act
FBI agents seized several boxes of papers from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during its Monday raid, including documents marked “top secret,” according to warrant documents reviewed by TheWrap that suggest the former President is being investigated under the Espionage Act. According to the documents unsealed by a...
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
George Conway said the DOJ's investigation of documents found at Mar-a-Lago could land Trump in prison. On CNN, Conway called the inquiry the "shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit." He said that, to date, there had been no "rational, logical defense" for Trump in the matter. George Conway,...
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
'I think he'll get indicted': Legal insiders warn that Trump could soon face criminal charges he can't talk his way out of
"He should be worried about all these investigations," one person said. "I think he's a target of all of them and I think he'll get indicted."
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Fierce GOP Trump Defender Finally Admits On CNN: 'No,' He Wouldn't Swipe Docs
After ferociously defending Donald Trump on CNN Sunday, Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) finally admitted to host Brianna Keilar: “No,” he would not remove White House documents as the former president did. Earlier Turner — the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee — had argued that it’s Congress...
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Trump's Long-Serving, Trusted Lieutenant Won't Turn Him In But May Personally Plead Guilty In Tax Case: NYT
A senior executive who worked for Donald Trump’s family business and has been indicted in a tax case, could be nearing a plea deal on a personal basis but won’t co-operate in a broader investigation against the former president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
