NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO