News Leader
Bell, Ford lose commission seats in Primary
This year’s Primary Election saw two County Commission incumbents lose their positions to a set of newcomers – Foar From Home’s A.M. “Hupp” Huppmann defeated District 2 Commissioner Aaron Bell while Alyson McCullough bested Thomas Ford for the District 4 seat. Final results for District...
News4Jax.com
Over 200 Duval County mail-in-ballots scrutinized after being rejected by machines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, over 15% of registered voters in Duval County have cast a ballot, many by mail, and some of those ballots have had problems. The canvassing board is now taking a closer look at more than 200 votes. NEWS4JAX VOTER’S GUIDE: What and...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
News4Jax.com
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
click orlando
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
News4Jax.com
Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
News Leader
City to conduct tree assessment
Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger says planting trees is not the only way to help save the city’s tree canopy, that saving trees is just as important, and finding what trees need help is the…
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis endorses local school board candidates, Duval Democrats respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made his rounds in Florida Sunday on his Education Tour. He made a stop in Jacksonville and brought out some of the candidates he’s endorsing for school board positions in the area. Gov. DeSantis said at the event in the last few years...
‘This pool is just going to drop:' Nassau County woman worries about pool she says contractor didn't install correctly
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
First Coast News
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash
A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff
Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll
Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
'Chaos' at Jacksonville abortion clinic is result of police 'collusion with protesters,' clinic claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The head of a Jacksonville abortion clinic is calling on the FBI to investigate the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a crowd of around 165 anti-abortion protestors surrounded the clinic Monday, blocking access. Amber Gavin, VP of Advocacy & Operations at A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville, accuses...
A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
