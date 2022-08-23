ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

News Leader

Bell, Ford lose commission seats in Primary

This year’s Primary Election saw two County Commission incumbents lose their positions to a set of newcomers – Foar From Home’s A.M. “Hupp” Huppmann defeated District 2 Commissioner Aaron Bell while Alyson McCullough bested Thomas Ford for the District 4 seat. Final results for District...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Leader

City to conduct tree assessment

Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger says planting trees is not the only way to help save the city’s tree canopy, that saving trees is just as important, and finding what trees need help is the…
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Jacksonville Sheriff’s race headed to runoff

Lakesha Burton, T.K. Waters are poised to advance to November. Fresh polling shows that while two candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff are far ahead of the competition, neither of them has majority support in Tuesday’s Special Election, ensuring a November runoff. A survey released Wednesday by the University of North...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan leads, Republicans lag in fresh Jacksonville mayoral poll

Deegan's 32% gives her a 20-point lead, as Gibson and GOP candidates flounder. New polling of the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race reveals that no candidate is closing in on the majority support needed in March to avoid a May runoff, but one Democrat holds a comfortable lead in what is still the very early going.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
First Coast News

A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

