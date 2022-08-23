Read full article on original website
ksjd.org
KSJD Local Newscast - August 25, 2022
Conservatives in northern Colorado are trying to recall a state senator who left the Republican party this week to become a Democrat. Seven water utilities from across the Colorado River basin released a new commitment for conservation on Wednesday, but their efforts will be a small part of helping a region strained by drought and overuse.
ksjd.org
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws
Florida's public schools open this year under a slate of new education laws signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RON DESANTIS: We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids. (CHEERING) MARTINEZ: The laws...
ksjd.org
Solving homelessness key to success in multiple regional and national priorities
"Opportunity Starts at Home," a short documentary film released this week by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, exposes how housing affordability is central to other national priorities, including health care, food security, education and more. Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer for the Coalition, said having a...
ksjd.org
Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade
MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
ksjd.org
New report shows Colorado teachers losing ground in pay penalties
Public servants frequently receive lower pay than workers in the private sector, but for teachers that pay gap is particularly striking. A new report out from the Economic Policy Institute found that the so-called teacher pay penalty is at an all time high, but that gap is even higher right here in Colorado. KGNU News Director Shannon Young spoke with report author and Economic Policy Institute research associate, Sylvia Allegretto.
ksjd.org
City utilities in the Colorado River basin want to conserve more water. Can that make a difference?
Some utilities that draw water from the Colorado River said they will start conserving more in light of the region’s shrinking supply. A group of seven water authorities that serve cities in Colorado, Nevada, and California outlined their plans in a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday.
ksjd.org
State awards grant for wildfire mitigation and training in La Plata County
An eight-week wildfire mitigation project in La Plata County will start in September. The county was one of seven in Colorado that was a recipient of a state-awarded workforce development grant. Lnd owned by La Plata County near Edgemont Highlands subdivision was selected to have significant wildfire mitigation done to...
ksjd.org
A foray into San Juan mushrooming
For many, the monsoon season in Colorado's highest peaks means one thing, mushrooms. This month, the late summer rains are filling high elevation forests with a diverse array of fungi, and mushroom enthusiasts are headed out to get their fill. At an undisclosed location, off the highway somewhere past Trout...
