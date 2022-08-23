ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KSJD Local Newscast - August 25, 2022

Conservatives in northern Colorado are trying to recall a state senator who left the Republican party this week to become a Democrat. Seven water utilities from across the Colorado River basin released a new commitment for conservation on Wednesday, but their efforts will be a small part of helping a region strained by drought and overuse.
Solving homelessness key to success in multiple regional and national priorities

"Opportunity Starts at Home," a short documentary film released this week by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, exposes how housing affordability is central to other national priorities, including health care, food security, education and more. Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer for the Coalition, said having a...
Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade

MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
New report shows Colorado teachers losing ground in pay penalties

Public servants frequently receive lower pay than workers in the private sector, but for teachers that pay gap is particularly striking. A new report out from the Economic Policy Institute found that the so-called teacher pay penalty is at an all time high, but that gap is even higher right here in Colorado. KGNU News Director Shannon Young spoke with report author and Economic Policy Institute research associate, Sylvia Allegretto.
A foray into San Juan mushrooming

For many, the monsoon season in Colorado's highest peaks means one thing, mushrooms. This month, the late summer rains are filling high elevation forests with a diverse array of fungi, and mushroom enthusiasts are headed out to get their fill. At an undisclosed location, off the highway somewhere past Trout...
