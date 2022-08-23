ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Peek Inside the Newly Remodeled Longbranch in Finley

The Longbranch Saloon in Finley is under new ownership! Laurie Winchel, owner of Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick, decided she wasn't busy enough with one bar, so has adopted the well-known Longbranch Saloon. Blood, sweat, and tears have poured into making this beloved bar a revised version of itself.
FINLEY, WA
102.7 KORD

6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors

By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in

Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care

I've always resented the fact that when my childhood dog died, my father made me board the school bus like it was any other day. I don't think I've truly ever forgiven him for that. My dad passed away in 2008 but recently I had an incident that took me right back to that fateful day and I was bound and determined not to make the same mistake from childhood.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Northwest Ag Awarded Millions Through SCBG Funding

On Thursday, USDA announced it was awarding $72.9 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant program funding for Fiscal Year 2022. The funding, via AMS, will go to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. For the Pacific...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

49 Mile Quarantine Ordered Around Grandview For Beetle Infection

Washington State Department of Agriculture just ordered a 49 mile square quarantine over the area of Grandview because of the spreading Japanese Beetle problem. The order goes into effect on September 15th, just over a half a month away. There are specific rules announced for the areas in that quarantine area including cities where the beetles have been spotted.
GRANDVIEW, WA
102.7 KORD

Water Year Ends On Dry Note In Oregon

Despite the spring rains we saw across much of the Pacific Northwest, drought conditions continue for much of Central and Eastern Oregon. The water year officially ended in July, and Larry O’Neill, with the Oregon Climate Office, says conditions didn’t improve much in the last two months. “The...
OREGON STATE
102.7 KORD

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
