Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
wellsvillesun.com
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
Dog boarder charged after stealing customer’s dog, lying to police
Lancaster, NY – a Lancaster woman, was charged and arrested for stealing a dog belonging...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger dead, driver airlifted for treatment in Hartland crash
The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog arraigned on felony charge
A Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog that she was hired to board has been arraigned on a felony charge.
Cottage Street home hit by car suffers about $40,000 in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cottage Street home suffered an estimated $40,000 worth of damage early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to Buffalo Police, the vehicle crashed into the house around 3:30 a.m. and following the collision, the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot. No injuries have been reported at this time, […]
WIVB
2 teens recovering after Thursday evening Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are recovering after a Thursday evening shooting on Locust Street in Buffalo. A 19-year-old man was shot in the knee around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Locust Street and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to Buffalo Police. He’s listed in stable condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
WIVB
Crews pull vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police and Fire underwater recovery team pulled a vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek near Tonawanda Street on Friday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water, according to Buffalo Police. No one was inside the vehicle when crews pulled it out of the creek.
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
WIVB
Erie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Grand Island man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 24-year-old Caleb Holmes. Holmes was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. leaving his home on Grand Island, according to the ECSO. The 24-year-old was apparently taking an NFTA bus to his Buffalo job. He’s described...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
Comments / 0