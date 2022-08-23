Albany, NY - On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 3:00 p.m., State Police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. A preliminary investigation at the scene has determined a passenger vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer in the area of mile marker 145 southbound, between exits 23 and 24. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

