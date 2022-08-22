Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boatlyfe.com
The VanderLeek Cup Regatta Returns to Holland
The annual VanderLeek Cup regatta will return to Yacht Basin Marina in Holland, Michigan, on August 20, 2022. Hospice of Holland’s largest annual fundraiser, the event was started in 2006 to honor the late Paul VanderLeek. The day-long event will feature three separate activities: the Sailing Race, the Dinghy Poker Run, and the Boat Barn Party. For more information, visit vanderleekcup.com.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Confections with Convictions offers sweets, second chances in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Dale Anderson never dreamed of being a chocolatier. A certified youth counselor, Anderson has always had a heart in helping others. While working as a counselor with the juvenile court system in Kalamazoo County it wasn’t long before he realized that many of the kids, he encountered in the court system faced systemic barriers that prevented them from gainful employment.
kzoo.edu
Money Credits K for Quality, Affordability, Outcomes
Kalamazoo College is gaining global repute among some of the top institutions in higher education with Money magazine’s recent lists of the best colleges of 2022. Money ranks K 19th among the country’s liberal arts and sciences colleges and 50th in the Midwest regardless of public or private status. K is the only liberal arts and sciences institution in Michigan to reach either of the top 50 lists.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Michigan automotive company names new president, CEO
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jonathan Husby has been named president and CEO of ADAC Automotive, a Cascade Township-based supplier of access systems, mechatronic products and sensing technologies for the auto industry. He will replace Jim Teets, the company’s CEO since 2007.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
kzoo.edu
2022 Kalamazoo College Women's Soccer Preview
The 2022 Kalamazoo College women's soccer team will begin its season on September 1, on the road against Ohio Wesleyan. The Hornets will look to build on top of their 10-6 finish from the 2021 season, which included a 4-4 MIAA record. Preseason camp began on August 18 and will go through August 31 before starting the regular season.
Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek
The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Confections with Convictions
Dale Anderson, owner of Confections with Convictions, decorates a tray of truffles on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 116 W Crosstown Pkwy in Kalamazoo. Before opening the shop, Anderson was a counselor for youths in the court system.Get Photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
WATCH: ‘It’s adorable!’: Tiny gator sparks excitement in Michigan police officer
Police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, made an unusual discovery at the roadside on August 23, which led to one of them having her wish to hold an alligator come true. Bodycam footage released by Kalamazoo Public Safety shows a deputy holding a small alligator at the end of a catch-pole. Officer Vicki Anderson approaches asking, “You […]
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Tour around the newest Kalamazoo Humane Society facility
Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center. Vicki Cross and her dog, Opie, check out at the front desk on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Charles and Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center in Kalamazoo. Opie had an appointment to figure out the source of her cough.Get Photo.
townbroadcast.com
Few citizens show up for Wayland schools’ forum
Suppose they gave a public forum and nobody showed up?. It wasn’t that bad Tuesday night at the Fine Arts Center, as about 20 appeared for the Wayland Schools’ effort to learn from citizens why the Aug. 2 bond proposal failed. However, about 40 percent were Wayland school administrators or school board members.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
farmersadvance.com
Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan
EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
Comments / 0