The Broken Bow football team fell in their season opener against Boone Central Friday night 42-21. The game was much closer than the final score may indicate as Broken Bow went toe to toe with the top five ranked Cardinals. Broken Bow jumped out first scoring on their opening drive as quarterback Eli Coble broke loose for a 44 yard touchdown run to put the Indians up early 7-0. It was the first of two touchdown runs for Coble on the night. Coble scored again on a 14 yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the 3rd quarter which tied the game at 21. Boone Central was able to pull away in the fourth quarter though as the Cardinals scored early in the fourth then again with 8:25 left in the game to extend their lead to 34-21. The Cardinals then returned a Broken Bow fumble for a touchdown with 6:38 remaining to help seal the win. Broken Bow’s other score of the night came with 2:27 left in the 2nd quarter when Connor Wells scored on a five yard touchdown run. Broken Bow will play their home opener on Friday night when they host Ogallala at Mark Russell Field. The game will be broadcast on KCNI 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO