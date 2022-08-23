ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, KS

msn.com

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map...
KSN News

Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years. A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 […]
WICHITA, KS
msn.com

3 killed in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/23)

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey on Russell County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $250 cash only. BOOKED: Hunter Hembree on Barton County District Court warrant for Stalking, Criminal Trespass, and Interference with LEO, bond set at $2,500 C/S. RELEASED: Brandi Stewart on Barton County District Court case...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff's office needs help finding Wichita woman missing for nearly 2 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Sarah Marie Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living, the sheriff's office said. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers

Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Sheriff’s Office ID’s inmate who passed away

The Sedgwick County inmate who died earlier this week is identified as 38-year-old Joseph Brueggeman, of Wichita. Brueggeman passed away Wednesday, and officials say early information suggests he died of natural causes. Autopsy results are pending. Brueggeman had been in custody since August 11 on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Sheriff’s office releases name of inmate who died

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old inmate Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita died after being found unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Brueggeman was found unresponsive by staff on Wednesday. CPR was started immediately, but Brueggeman was declared dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
HUTCHINSON, KS

