New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
msn.com
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map...
KAKE TV
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years. A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 […]
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
Authorities, family looking for woman missing ‘without a trace’ from Wichita for 2 years
Sarah Marie Pettit, 38, was last seen about two years ago, in the fall of 2020, in the Wichita, Kansas, area, where she lived, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
Looking for kite festival replacement at Great Bend’s Party in the Park
In 2017, the Great Bend Recreation Commission sponsored a kite festival to be part of the annual Party in the Park celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The kites have returned each year allowing patrons to see kites, more than 200 feet long, in the air when there is enough wind.
Authorities identify inmate who died at Sedgwick County Jail; death is fourth in 2022
Authorities say the death appears to be from natural causes, but the man will receive an autopsy to confirm that.
msn.com
3 killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Three people are dead following a crash Friday morning in Kingman County. The crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of NE 10th Street and NE 100 Ave, about 10 miles east of Kingman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Justin...
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
DA: Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for lying to buyers, withholding titles
In one case, the dealership lied about a vehicle’s status as a scrap car, the DA’s Office said. In the other, it sold a vehicle that had open safety recalls without disclosing them.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/23)
BOOKED: Ralph Tuey on Russell County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $250 cash only. BOOKED: Hunter Hembree on Barton County District Court warrant for Stalking, Criminal Trespass, and Interference with LEO, bond set at $2,500 C/S. RELEASED: Brandi Stewart on Barton County District Court case...
KAKE TV
Sheriff's office needs help finding Wichita woman missing for nearly 2 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Sarah Marie Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living, the sheriff's office said. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently.
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
kfdi.com
Sheriff’s Office ID’s inmate who passed away
The Sedgwick County inmate who died earlier this week is identified as 38-year-old Joseph Brueggeman, of Wichita. Brueggeman passed away Wednesday, and officials say early information suggests he died of natural causes. Autopsy results are pending. Brueggeman had been in custody since August 11 on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office releases name of inmate who died
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old inmate Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita died after being found unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Brueggeman was found unresponsive by staff on Wednesday. CPR was started immediately, but Brueggeman was declared dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal poses safety issue, says school bus driver
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Diane Cannon is a bus driver for the Buhler school district. She enjoys making a difference in the school experience for children, and she makes sure they get to school on time and safely. But, if the City of Hutchinson removes a traffic light on 30th Avenue and Lucille in the northeast part of town, Cannon says she may quit.
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge. Reno County Fire...
