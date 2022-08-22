Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
No Lie -- These Stocks Pay You to Own Them
A recent survey of Wall Street investors revealed that dividend stocks are the most sought-after investment type at present. Investors can either keep the dividend distributions or reinvest them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
This Climate Change Stock Is Up 35% Over the Last Month -- and Still Looks Attractive
This under-the-radar provider of water-management solutions raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and a key profitability metric.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
These income-generating giants are a bargain at these prices.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
These companies won't give you headaches.
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?
The company's stock portfolio took a hit in Q2, but it is built to weather the storm.
Is Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Are Investors Undervaluing GDF Suez (ENGIY) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Why John B. Sanfilippo Stock Was Soaring Earlier Today
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) were up 14% as of 1:52 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting strong second-quarter earnings results. The company posted a jump in sales of 24.7% year over year on the back of strong volumes. Strong sales volumes pushed profits up 41% over the year-ago quarter.
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Helix Energy (HLX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ulta Beauty Lifts FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022. Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $20.70 to $21.20 per share and revenues of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings...
Here's Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Automatic Data Processing (ADP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Automatic Data Processing is a member of...
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $295.68 million, or $5.70 per share. This compares with $250.89 million, or $4.56 per share, in last year's second quarter. The company's revenue for the...
Tesla Stock Has Split; Get Exposure With These 2 ARK ETFs
Tesla’s (TSLA) 3-for-1 stock split took effect late on Wednesday. Shares of the electric vehicle company have climbed 28% since June 10, when Tesla announced plans to split its stock. Shareholders approved the split at their annual split shareholders meeting on August 4. Tesla has split its shares 3...
